Orders open and price list updated for the new one Peugeot E-3008, which lands on the Italian market two months after its official presentation. To be able to get your hands on your own example of the Lion brand’s fully electric Fastback SUV, however, a little more time will be needed: Peugeot itself has in fact announced that the new E-3008, which will be produced in France at the Sochaux plant, will see deliveries begin in first quarter of next year.

European tour

To allow its customers to admire the new E-3008 live in an exclusive preview, Peugeot has announced that the event will take place from the end of the year to the beginning of February 2024 Next Level Previewwhich will bring the new electric SUV of the Lion in a European tour between France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. An additional opportunity to see with your own eyes the advantages announced in recent months by the French brand in reference to this new model.

Equipment and prices

In any case, we were talking about the opening of orders starting today, so let’s see how the range is formed. There are two trim levels, Allure and GTand three optional packages: the price list it starts from 49,780 euros for the E-3008 Allure Electric 210, available with Peugeot e-GO financing of 350 euros/month for 3 years and 45,000 km and wall box included.

Features of Peugeot E-3008

We remind you that the new Peugeot E-3008 is the first model to use Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, designed to offer, among other things, up to 700 km of autonomy and an ultra-fast charging time, capable of restoring 100km of driving range in just 10 minutes. From a technological point of view, then, the new electric Fastback SUV from the Lion brand brings the new with it Panoramic i-Cockpit, a spectacular 21″ curved and floating HD panoramic screen that combines the head-up display and the central touch screen.