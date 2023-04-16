France or Spain? A dilemma that Peugeot has not yet resolved, despite the latest rumors offering a rather accurate picture of what appear to be the intentions of the Lion brand. Object of desire is the e-208an all-electric version of the compact model, which Peugeot is currently building in Slovakia, at the Trnava plant, but which could soon also find a place in another European country. France or Spainprecisely.

Pressure from the French government

Who pushes for the production of the electric compact in the mother country is obviously the French government: as reported by Autonews, the Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire would have discussed it privately with the CEO of the Stellantis group, Carlos Tavares, asking him in a clear and equivocal way that Peugeot opts for this solution so as to increase production between friendly walls.

But Spain remains the favourites

But Peugeot does not seem to be of the same opinion: the house of the Lion is in fact considering expanding the plant Zaragoza, in the north-east of Spain, precisely to allow the construction of the e-208. At the moment a final decision has not yet been madewhat is certain is that this dilemma that Peugeot has yet to solve does not please the French government, which has long been pressing local car manufacturers to bring most of their production back to their mother country.

Who will win?

Not surprisingly, the French government is working with Stellantis to locate the assembly of as many models as possible in France. On the other hand, however, it must be said that Spain has recently become one of the countries more competitive for investments in the production of electric vehicles, thanks to both favorable tax conditions and relatively low labor and energy costs. On which country will Peugeot’s decision therefore fall? France hopes, but at the moment Spain still seems to have the advantage.