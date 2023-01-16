Peugeot update the e-208 electric introducing a new electric motor from 156 hp (115 kW), the same that it will adopt during 2023 new e-308. Respect to 136 HP of the previous versionthe increase in power is by 15%. Furthermore, the new e-208 benefits from an important work on efficiency, which reduces the average energy consumption to 12 kWhallowing for a 10.5% increase in range, i.e 38 km moreto get up to 400km (WLTP).

New electric Peugeot e-208, what changes

The update on the Peugeot e-208 provides for the adoption of a new electric motor from 156 HPequal to 15 kW/20 HP more and a couple of 260Nm available from 0 km/h. Also new is the lithium battery which now has a gross capacity of 51 kWh (48.1 kWh useful) which works at 400 Volts. The range thus goes from 362 km to almost 400km, according to the WLTP cycle.

New Peugeot e-208 with more horsepower and more range

While driving by selecting a button on the center console, the driver can select one of three driving modes available (ECO, NORMAL and SPORT) which allow you to prioritize range or performance. With the “BRAKE” mode activated by another button located near the gear selector, the user can also increase energy recovery accentuating the deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released.

Autonomy new electric Peugeot e-208

The increase in the range of the electric Peugeot e-208 up to 400 km was made possible by a series of measures aimed at efficiency such as, for example, the adoption of a heat pump coupled to a humidity sensor installed in the upper part of the windscreen which maximizes energy efficiency of heating and air conditioning.

Autonomy info on the instrument panel, which reaches 400 km

The informationi transmitted by this sensor allow you to control with greater accuracy the recirculation of the air in the passenger compartment and, ultimately, of preserve the amount of energy contained in the battery during the heating and temperature maintenance phases inside the vehicle.

Also contributing to the increase are i class “A+” tireswhich minimize the loss of energy due to friction, while a gearbox reducer Increases range on road and highway journeys.

The new Peugeot e-208 is equipped with “A+” class tires

The effectiveness of this early development is particularly evident in the presence of low outside temperatures. But beyond the substantial gains in terms of autonomy in the WLTP cyclethere are significant benefits in actual use by customers, of the order of 40 km in urban traffic at temperatures close to 0°C.

Peugeot e-208 electric three-phase charger 11 kW

On the Peugeot e-208 they are available two types of on-board chargers: as standard, a loader single phase from 7.4 kW and, optionally, a charger three-phase from 11 kW. In addition, Peugeot e-208 allows you to make the fast charging: from a public charging terminal from 100 kWyou can switch from 20% to 80% charge in less than 25 minutes.

Peugeot e-208 electric price

The new 156hp electric motor on the Peugeot e-208 is only offered on the GT trim at the price 39,730 euros. Standard is the 11 kW three-phase OBC chargerwhich is optional instead on the versions with the previous engine from 136 HP.

Photo new Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-208 test video

Road test Peugeot e-208 in VIDEO

