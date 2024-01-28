It is best to take a magnifying glass with you if you are looking for the subtle differences between the old and new Peugeot e-2008. And yet Peugeot's latest compact SUV looks sharper, more angular and at the same time more seductive. A great achievement. And if you go for the GT variant, the great performance does not stop with the refreshed appearance.

Okay, that magnifying glass is lame, because you don't have to be a rocket scientist to see that the front of this Peugeot e-2008 is quite different from that of the pre-facelift version. The daytime running lights have been tripled and radiate a lot of aggression. The grille features the refreshed Peugeot logo, which has now become more than established, and the rear has also been treated to a new set of lights and logos.

The interior has been refreshed with a new screen

Inside, the GT is lavishly decorated. Leather seats, bright green stitching that looks almost neon-like, carbon-look dashboard panels and plastic that has been treated in such a way that it looks like it is leather. Including those green decorative stitching. The speedometer housing is not new, but it is very attractive, which, thanks to a second layer of glass, ensures that the speed indication appears to float in front of the screen. As if you are looking into the futuristic holodeck of the USS Enterprise from the present.

With 156 hp you will not be short of much – in Sport mode, when all that power is released. Navigating smoothly through busy traffic becomes a pleasure. The small, now recognizable Peugeot steering wheel in your hands contributes to that sporty feeling. Anyone who has never driven a Peugeot before may have to get used to the fact that you are not cheating on your speedometer through, but over, the steering wheel. But give it an hour and you can't imagine anything else.

The driving modes provide different characters

The differences in driving modes are large. In Eco mode you sacrifice quite a bit compared to Sport when it comes to power, but you actually get a slightly wider driving range in return if you use it wisely. A one pedalThis Peugeot e-2008 GT does not yet have a mode, but the Brake mode – more regeneration and therefore more range – comes pretty close.

If you put it in that mode and take your foot off the accelerator, the car brakes sharply. Don't worry that you will immediately have someone hanging on the back of your bumper, your brake light will light up properly. The big difference with real one pedal driving means that your Peugeot does not brake to a stop in this mode. You will have to do the last part yourself with the brake pedal.

The Peugeot e-2008 GT also has negative points

A minor annoyance: the button to switch driving modes is not in the most ergonomic location, namely almost next to your side in the tunnel. There are also other points of frustration. When you turn off your e-2008, it spontaneously forgets which driving mode it was in and whether you had turned on your automatic windshield wipers. We still accept that about safety systems, but an automatic windshield wiper doesn't have to go through the reset, right?

What it does remember: whether you used your seat heater. If it was on when you left the car, it will be on again the next day when you leave. It also takes some getting used to that the small steering wheel makes it impossible to figure out how to use the cruise control (behind the wheel) while driving. It is completely invisible. Anyway, if you memorize the operation when standing still, you can operate it flawlessly by touch.

Specifications of the Peugeot e-2008 GT (2024)

Engine

1 electric motor

156 hp

270 Nm

54 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 8.5 s

top speed 150 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.2 kWh/100 km

Range

406 km (WLTP)

Loading time

>3 hours at 11 kWh (20-80%)

31 min. at 100 kWh (20-80%)

Dimensions

4,304 x 1,775 x 1,550 mm (lxwxh)

2,605 mm (wheelbase)

1,523 kg

350 l (luggage)

Prices

€44,570 (NL)

€44,215 (B)