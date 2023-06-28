Just over a month ago, on May 16 to be precise, Peugeot officially opened orders for the new one 2008. The Italian range of the SUV from the Lion’s car manufacturer is made up of a total of twelve versions, the result of a combination of three trim levels and five engine solutions. It is precisely one of these engines, the one that looks to the future more than all the others electricwas the subject of our test drive today which branched off through the streets of Malaga, Spain.

The setups

The Peugeot E-2008 that we tested on the road was supplied to us in the version gt, corresponding to the top-of-the-range trim level: standard equipment includes Full LED Technology headlights with new light signature, Keyless Access & Start with proximity function, 180° HD rear view camera, Wireless smartphone charging, configurable 3D digital instrument cluster and Ambient LED pack in 8 different colours. Those who prefer to opt for lower trim levels can choose the entry-level active and the medium version allure.

The design

Before delving into the true heart of this version of the Peugeot E-2008, its all-electric powertrain, let’s take a look at the exterior design. Which is distinguished both at the front and at the rear by the optical groups: at the front we find a luminous signature made up of three vertical luminous claws integrated into the glossy black inserts of the bumper (in the GT versions the effect of the three claws is extended for the first time to the lighting of the full LED headlights thanks to the use of three modules luminous), at the rear it is made up of three double horizontal slats superimposed, thin and elegant (the reversing lights and direction indicators are also LED). A mention also for the wide range of brand new colors for the bodywork, the brand new wheel design and the new Peugeot lettering reserved for the badges.

Interiors

A quick look also inside the passenger compartment, where the iconic Peugeot steals the show i-Cockpit, which has been evolved and updated for the new 2008 to optimize ergonomics and driving pleasure. The 10″ instrument panel is digital (on the Allure and GT versions, not on the Active) and has been placed just above the steering wheel: in addition to boasting a new design, on the GT trim levels it also allows the driver to enjoy a 3D display. At its side appears a central 10″ touchscreen, dedicated to the infotainment system and the management of all the car’s functions. It doesn’t change the automatic transmission selectorthe decision to focus on a compact steering wheel is also interesting.

Engine and battery

And then we come to the motoring aspect, on which the Leone car manufacturer has worked so hard to increase performance and autonomy. And in the end it managed to bring home the result, given that the new E-2008 boasts a maximum power increased by 15% up to 156 HP and is powered by a battery that goes from 50 kWh to 54 kWh, for a range of distance on a single charge that reaches 406 km (previously it was 345 km). Charging chapter: two types of on-board chargers are available, such as a standard 7.4 kW single-phase charger and an optional 11 kW three-phase charger, for estimated charging times from 20% to 80% of 30 minutes from a public charging in direct current and 4 hours and 40 minutes from a Wall Box in alternating current AC.

Convincing performance

Our test unfolded over a mixed route, therefore including fast and secondary roads but also urban, city and hilly roads, for a total of 214 kilometres, a total journey time of just under four hours. An excellent opportunity to test the road behaviour of this new SUV, which in its fully electric version has provided convincing answers. Starting with the range: the 406 kilometers declared by Peugeot in the WLTP cycle were moderately respected, despite the fact that our driving phase has often resorted to the Sport driving mode, which in fact involves the delivery of the greatest amount of energy. The car’s reaction times have always been excellent, even without the Sport mode active, but always remembering that it is an SUV and therefore its main feature is certainly not that of guaranteeing record accelerations.

Few unknowns

Interesting the difference in altitude not indifferent that we find between the positioning of the steering wheel, rather low compared to the driving point, and that of the digital instrument panel, which is located behind the steering wheel but is placed slightly higher. Result? Driveability and handling benefit from this, even if in some cases visibility is affected, especially in stretches of road where the climb is rather steep. Driving comfort, on the other hand, has never been in question, nor the comfort of those sitting in the rear seats to enjoy a journey in peace. Finally, it should be noted the absence of a rear armrest central, which effectively prevents the two side rear passengers from having a support on one of the two sides. On balance, in any case, it is undoubtedly an extremely efficient and comfortable SUV, but which also does not disdain a sportier and more captivating drive. Test, therefore, passed.