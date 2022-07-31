Power, speed, sprint from 0 to 100 km / h: in the new generation cars these are often the data that are most exalted by the car manufacturers, which sometimes end up neglecting the design of its own models. This is not the case with Peugeot, which continues to consider style one of the most decisive elements in people’s choice of a car: elegance, dynamism and distinctiveness are the three watchwords that distinguish the design of the models of the house of the Lion, a philosophy that Peuegot has never abandoned.

Peugeot wanted to highlight how the importance of design still takes on dimensions most relevant in Italy, historically the home of design and always in search of stylistic innovation. It is no coincidence that the car manufacturer of the Lion, over the course of its long history in our country, has constantly invested in this aspect, even more in the last decade, aiming to create models with a strong character and personality with a strong recognizable element. aesthetics. And the new models are no less: the new 308 and 308 SW and above all the new 408 they are the most recent representation of this character, which time has made even more consistent. References to models of the past, a mix of styles that characterize multiple segments, a unique personality and effective lines: these are the main highlights of the design of these three models of the Lion.

“Since there have been cars, one element continues to confirm its importance in the purchase phase: the design, the style – Peugeot herself says in an official note – Over the years, in fact, the aesthetics of a car continues to occupy a primary place among the elements that are taken into consideration during the purchase phase. Not only price, consumption, technology but also style. The design still remains today one of the fundamental elements on which the choice of many motorists is based ”.