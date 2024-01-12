Since 1929, Peugeot has adopted the system of numerical denomination for its cars, with the number of hundreds or thousands that places the vehicle in the brand's range and the number of units that defines its historical “generation”. This tradition has been unchanged for decades, with some changes such as the use of two zeros to identify new bodywork such as SUVs and minivansin addition to the addition of “e” for electric vehicles.

Peugeot car nomenclature

There Peugeot 201originally conceived as Peugeot 629got the name “201” because it represented the 201st project of the car manufacturer.

Peugeot 201 from 1930

This innovative naming system was introduced almost a century ago and consolidated in the 1930s, when the Peugeot family, to face the Great Depressionexpanded the range by launching new models such as the Peugeot 301, 401 and 601.

History of Peugeot models

In 1931, the president of Peugeot, Jean Pierre Peugeotand the commercial director, his brother Francois, undertook a series of visits to the commercial network to find new solutions for the models being launched. The outcome of these consultations with the dealers led to the creation of the Peugeot Design Studio to develop larger and more powerful models of the Peugeot 201.

Peugeot Type 22 1895 Peugeot 201 from 1930 Peugeot 301 from 1932 Peugeot 301 from 1933 Peugeot 401 Eclipse Coupé from 1934 Peugeot 601 from 1934 Peugeot 403 Cabriolet from 1964 Peugeot 309 from 1985 Peugeot 300 series History of Peugeot models

There Peugeot 301 was launched in 1932, followed by Peugeot 401 and 601 two years later, giving rise to the first model range in Peugeot's history. These cars, anticipating the concept of modular platformshared axles and suspensions, strengthening the generalist vocation of the brand.

Peugeot SUVs and minivans

Since 2008, with the introduction of new forms such as minivans, SUVs and crossovers, the denomination includes two central zeros instead of one. In 2012, with the debut of the Peugeot 301, a slightly different numbering was opted for the models intended for emerging markets. In the 2013the decision to keep the last one “8”, symbol of luck in Chinahas been taken for future generations.

Peugeot e-2008

In 2019, 90 years after the launch of the Peugeot 201, a significant innovation was introduced: the “And” followed by a hyphen to distinguish the versions completely electricalinaugurating models such as the Peugeot e-208 and the e-2008.

