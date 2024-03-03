The 205 GTI is the embodiment of what Peugeot was in the 80s. Tasteful, simple, but above all very funny. There are few that are as cheerful and enjoyable as the 205 GTI was. But maybe there is hope. Top Gear spoke to Peugeot boss Linda Jackson about the future of the brand. Here Jackson mentions the legendary hatchback.

“There are a lot of electric cars and they all look alike,” Jackson says. We can only agree with that. 'I want to make a distinction with Peugeot and I think that is where we are at our strongest. Whether you go back to the 205 GTI or look at the new e-3008, they are all distinctive. We want to continue with that.'

Jackson about an electric 205 GTI

After the presentation of the new Renault 5, Peugeot will also be interested in reincarnating the 205 GTI, right? Apparently not: “I'm not a fan of bringing back retro models,” says Jackson. She prefers to look at the Hypersquare steering wheel of the Inception Concept. “I'd like to think along those lines rather than saying, 'Oh, how can I remake the 205 GTI?'” Jackson adds. Unfortunately, no electric 205 GTI, although something of the old hatchback should be visible in future Peugeots.

“I prefer to get at the spirit and what makes this particular car fun. For Peugeot that is the agility of driving. How do we bring that into the future? By introducing steer-by-wireJackson says. By not having a physical connection between the wheels and the steering wheel, but controlling it with software, they brought back the lively steering behavior of the past. That seems like a difficult task to us, but we will wait and see. Maybe you'll still get a bit of 205 GTI in your next e-208.