PEUGEOT has decided to partner with YellowKorner, the leading publisher and distributor of fine art photography,

to ask five photographers to show their vision of the Allure concept, through the creation of a series of 15 images. These photos will be exhibited from next October in the YellowKorner galleries and in the PEUGEOT network.

EMOTION: photographers will use the power of the image to put Allure at the center of life

ALLURE: PEUGEOT wants to share its optimistic vision of the future by becoming a “promoter of Allure”.

EXCELLENCE: PEUGEOT collaborates with YellowKorner, the leading publisher of fine art photographs

PEUGEOT is convinced may the world be better with Allure (seduction). This means that the future must be imagined with style, creativity and ambition, with a human-centred approach. Allure is the key to positioning the PEUGEOT brand, now and in the future. The Allure concept is much more than the expression of exceptional design. It is also a state of mind, an attitude and behavior that goes far beyond mere appearance.

