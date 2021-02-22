A.uring the search for space on wheels for family or leisure, simply for the somewhat more ample mobility of private or professional everyday life, (almost) everyone ended up at Volkswagen for decades. Hardly anyone passed the beetle-like, iconic VW Transporter, which later drove up as a Bully or Multivan, and finally made its last big appearance in an increasingly noble and expensive habit as the Volkswagen Multivan 6.1. A successor can be expected in the near future. Because more and more talented competitors have caught up with smart concepts, strong performances and, above all, with the freedom of the new space on wheels.

Almost all brands with a large-scale series have these more spacious models in their range. There is no generic name for them, so we label them with “Cabins”. Their ancestors were not infrequently rickety minibuses; then the America-inspired vans got wider and wider. Until these were pushed out of the market by the still booming, more or less powerful SUV types. Now the cabins are competing against these former SUVs, and we believe: They could take on that part of mobile life from which the joy of driving reasonably springs. The German car market offers around a dozen types with various models and variants. Some of them are closely related siblings of different brands, are on the move on common platforms due to cooperations or group relationships or emerged from a special connection: They are based on young commercial vehicles or various derivatives of commercially used mobiles.

However, these calculating pen designs also have disadvantages, and how often do customers speak up with their demands: Above all, commercial vehicles have to be robust, ideally maintenance-free forever and usable for a wide variety of uses. There was seldom any mention of power steering and little electric helpers, ease of use. The fleet man once ticked off higher demands in terms of passive safety and road holding or electronically controlled ABS delays with a red pencil in his hand. The place in the driver’s cab was still considered a place of work.









But when the expensive electronics for chassis and brakes became cheaper, ABS, ESP and airbags were also used in commercial vehicles. In particular, engines and transmissions geared towards robustness and a long service life were gratefully accepted by private customers as transferred commercial vehicle properties. Instead of working with the clutch and gear lever, automatic shifts took care of the correct gear at the request of new customers. With new, more valuable-looking and haptically more pleasant materials for the interior fittings and greater use of electric motors for seat adjustment, window regulators, locking systems and navigation / entertainment, the previously sparsely furnished commercial vehicles have become more attractive for private customers. In addition, the basic technology of the commercial vehicles ensured powerful, quieter and even more economical diesel engines thanks to direct injection and exhaust gas turbochargers. For the passengers, more finely tuned and automatically reacting air conditioning systems found their way into the equipment lists. Especially since design had also learned to dress commercial vehicles more attractively without revealing their inner qualities. A modern cabin no longer only had to please the thrifty craftsman, it should also delight the parents of the crowd.

With that, the decisive steps towards private customers were taken: They were supplied with a sensible vehicle that offered large space and even the joy of driving. The promises of robustness and quality were still kept better and better, and workmanship and material quality quickly approached the usual standards of the conventional middle class. This is how the new cabins were born, and our recent experience with two examples from large families of commercial vehicles gives us courage for the future.