If you can’t beat them, join them. This poorly translated sentence will probably haunt Peugeot’s PR people. This afternoon the Korean leaked Auto spy the first images of the new Peugeot E-3008. On the same day, Peugeot decides to share the same photos of the new ‘fastback SUV’ itself.

Peugeot itself says that they “cannot resist sharing a glimpse” of the new car. A rather large glimpse, because we get to see the whole car from all angles and positions. In the interior we see a new version of the i-Cockpit. There is now one long screen running from behind the steering wheel to the center of the dashboard.

In addition, we can see from the images of the exterior that the Peugeot E-3008 continues the design direction where the 408 left it. The front borrows even more inspiration from a rasp than before. On the back is a double spoiler, the lower one is reminiscent of that of the Aston Martin DBX. Or is that because of the cool color that the E-3008 wears? Anyway, next Tuesday we will get more images of the Peugeot E-3008.