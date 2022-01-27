The 37th edition of the Paris Automobile International Festival awarded the new Peugeot 9X8 as “Most beautiful hypercar of the year 2022“. It’s been about six months since the Leo carmaker first unveiled its high-performance hypercar, a model that immediately won over most enthusiasts and experts. Apparently also the jury of the Parisian event, which exalted the hyper sports car branded Peugeot especially because of its design extremely sporty.

We remind you that the new Peugeot 9X8 is the new generation competition car that will debut in the FIA ​​WEC Endurance World Championship during this 2022: many aesthetic elements that convinced the jury to award it, in particular the distinctive luminous signature with the three claws, feature of the car manufacturer of the Lion. “I am very proud to receive this award which recognizes the quality of the work of the Design and Peugeot Sport teams who worked together on this project. – said Matthias Hossann, Peugeot Design Director – The quality of the exchanges with the Peugeot Sport team was exceptional, both technically and humanly“. In addition to Peugeot, several French brands enjoyed success at the Festival Automobile International: for example, let’s think of Renault, awarded with the 5 Prototype and Suite N ° 4, and DS, with the DS 4 elected “Car of the Year 2022”.