Peugeot in 2023 he returns to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the prototype Hypercar 9X8its new racing car new generation debuting in FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2022, more precisely to the 6 Hours of Monza (10th of July). It happens in this discipline at Peugeot 905 And 908winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans respectively in 1992, 1993 is in the 2009.

With 9X8, Peugeot has implemented a real brand project around the concept of Neo-Performancewhich combines maximum sportiness, technological know-how that can be transferred to production models, efficiency and excellence of design.

There Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar for Le Mans was born from the close collaboration between the teams of Design and of the Peugeot Engineering and Peugeot Sport which was decisive to explore new aerodynamic solutions and stylistic and to define an absolutely original line.

After intense months of joint work, the development engineers under the responsibility of Olivier JansonnieTechnical Director of Peugeot Sport, and the designers coordinated by Matthias HossannPeugeot Design Director, unveil the main lines and aerodynamic concept of this Peugeot 9X8.

This approach was suggested by new regulation for the category Le Mans Hypercar (LMH)introduced by the FIA ​​and the ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest), which takes over from the premier category LMP1.

The regulation offers more freedom in the treatment of aerodynamic surfaces and encourages a radically new reflection and design of innovative carsmore open to the inventiveness of the design teams.

Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar, why is it called that?

Peugeot called this Hypercar, Peugeot 9X8. The initial 9 characterizes the brand’s extreme competition cars, such as the Peugeot Endurance 905 (1990-1993) and 908 (2007-2011). There X evokes the technologies of four-wheel drive (4-wheel drive) andhybridization with which the new Peugeot Hypercar is equipped.

Road test Peugeot 508 PSE Station Wagon Hybrid Plug-in 3 four-wheel drive engines

L’8is the number that characterizes all contemporary names of Peugeot cars: 208 and 2008, 308, 3008, 5008 and obviously 508the first model to boast the new logo Peugeot Sport Engineered.

Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar, features, how it is

In addition to the silhouette and general appearance, the Design team worked to integrate the typical codes of the Peugeot brand, such as the luminous signature of the three claws of the front and rear light clusters. The 9X8 is 4,995 meters long, 2 meters wide and 1,145 meters high.

The new logo with the head of the Lion is present and is backlit on the front and sides of the car. Grey Selenium with contrasting touches of kryptonite (an acid green-yellow), the color codes present on the bodywork and inside the cockpit they refer to the new Peugeot Sport Engineered brand, inaugurated with 508 and 508 SW.

On the outside, the rims have benefited from meticulous work and reflect well the balanced and well-structured lines of the sides. The fenders are characterized by air intakes that reveal the top of the tires. Also rear-view mirrors they are perfectly integrated, and contribute to the impression that the air flow steps over the car without any obstacles.

Peugeot 9X8 Aerodynamic Hypercar without rear wing

The rear of the Peugeot 9X8 lacks theaileronindeed we find a humorous writing: “We need no rear wing” (We don’t need the rear wing).

Behind the sophisticated aerodynamics of the hypercar does not need the wing

First introduced on the Chaparral 2F in the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans, the rear wing is now being challenged for the first time in more than half a century. The innovative tail of the 9X8 was suggested by the studies of the engineers of the Peugeot Sport team. The elimination of this aerodynamic appendage provided the freedom to design the silhouette of the Peugeot 9X8.

Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar heat engine, electric and battery FEATURES

The engine of the Peugeot Hybrid4 it’s a 2.6-liter twin-turbo V6 with 520 kW (707 hp), which unloads its power on the rear wheels. The specific high-performance electric motor from 200 kW (272 HP) which drives the front wheels and the silicon carbide-based inverter were produced in collaboration with Marelli.

The 9X8 Hypercar can count on a hybrid powertrainer with a total of 952 hp

The electric motor / generator from 200 kW (272 HP) it is positioned in the front area, the gearbox is sequential with 7 gears. Peugeot Sport e Saftbranch of TotalEnergiesare developing the high-density, high-power and ad battery High Voltage (900 Volts).

The Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar after the presentation of 2021 officially debuts on the track always in Monzaon the occasion of the weekend dedicated to the WEC and the 6 Hours of Monza.

How the hybrid powertrainer of the new Peugeot Hypercar works

In 2023 it will be on track a Le Mans and runs to the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mansagainst numerous international competitors who will field cars Le Mans Hybrid (LMH, i.e. the same class as the PEUGEOT 9X8) or cars Le Mans Daytona Hybrid (LMdH). Next year’s event has been described by many observers as the culminating moment of a new golden age of endurance racing and heralds a historic event.

Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar drivers

Six drivers make up the two crews lined up at the 6 Hours of Monza on 10 July: Paul Di Resta (GBR), Loïc Duval (FRA), Mikkel Jensen (DNK), Gustavo Menezes (USA / BRA), James Rossiter (GBR) e Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA).

The composition of the crews will be made official in the coming weeks, once the test program of the car in view of its competitive debut.

The two Peugeot 9X8s will also participate in the 6 Hours of Fujiin Japan, in September and at 8 Hours of Bahrain in November.

In 2021, prominent figures from the Casa del Leone took part in the presentation conference, including Thierry Lonziano (Peugeot global Marketing & Communication Director), Jean-Marc Finot (Stellantis Motorsport Director), Olivier Jansonnie (Peugeot Sport WEC Technical Director), Loic Duval & Gustavo Menezes (two of the Team drivers).

Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar DATA SHEET racing car for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Category : LMH – Le Mans Hypercar

: LMH – Le Mans Hypercar Length : 4,995 mm

: 4,995 mm Length : 2,080 mm

: 2,080 mm Height : 1,145 mm

: 1,145 mm Step : 3.045 mm

: 3.045 mm Motorization : Peugeot Hybrid4 500 kW (4-wheel drive)

: Peugeot Hybrid4 500 kW (4-wheel drive) Rear axle : V6 90 ° 2.6 liter bi-turbo heat engine with 520 kW (707 HP) + 7-speed sequential transmission

: V6 90 ° 2.6 liter bi-turbo heat engine with 520 kW (707 HP) + 7-speed sequential transmission Front end : electric motor / generator 200 kW (272 HP) + single ratio gearbox

: electric motor / generator 200 kW (272 HP) + single ratio gearbox Drums : high density lithium ion, 900 Volt developed in collaboration between Peugeot Sport, TotalEnergies / Saft

: high density lithium ion, 900 Volt developed in collaboration between Peugeot Sport, TotalEnergies / Saft Fuel & lubricants: TotalEnergies

