Mid-career makeover coming for the Peugeot 508. The novelties, also extended to the Sport Engineered version and the wagon variant, are concentrated in the front end and the infotainment system equipped on the Leone sedan. The range of engines has been confirmed en bloc, ranging from the 130 HP 3-cylinder petrol to the 360 ​​HP 508 Sport all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid. The 508 range is divided into three trim levels: Allure, GT and Sport Engineeredthe price has not yet been communicated.

Peugeot 508 2023: exterior — The gaze of the renewed 508 points to the future thanks to the futuristic features that design the front. The ultra-thin headlights with an unprecedented cut and the new three-clawed signature are perfectly integrated in the new grille, which plays on the 3D effect with the chrome strips that converge towards the centre, where the Lion logo stands out. Technology Matrix Led it is standard on the whole range. At the rear, however, the new LED rear lights gain dynamic direction indicators. The "Peugeot" writing replaced the logo in the center of the glossy black band, which extends to the sides with the peaks pointing towards the rear wheel arches. They house 18-inch alloy wheels with a design that combines style and flow optimisation. The bodywork is available in three new colours: Okenite White, Blu Eclipse and Titanium Grey, which are added to the four already in the price list.

peugeot 508 interior — The passenger compartment features the latest generation Peugeot i-Cockpit, which entrusts the instrument panel to a 12-inch display located above the flattened part of the small steering wheel. In the center of the dashboard, the 10-inch infotainment display rests on the well-known ones toggle switches, the piano-style keys dedicated to managing the main on-board functions. The updated multimedia system is based on the Peugeot i-Connect Advanced, complete with TomTom navigation, voice assistant and over-the-air updates. The latest generation safety and driving assistance systems have been confirmed, which include, among others, emergency braking active up to 140 km/h, integrated with the Night Vision system capable of recognizing people, animals and obstacles in the hours nocturnal.

Peugeot 508 restyling engines and equipment — The 508 range is divided into three trim levels, starting with the entry-level Allure version, the GT and the top-of-the-range Sport Engineered. The engine range remains unchanged, which includes a gas, diesel and 3 plug-in hybrid versions. Both the three-cylinder 1.2 PureTech petrol engine and the four-cylinder 1.5 BlueHDi diesel engine deliver 130 HP, both combined with the EAT8 8-speed automatic transmission. The rechargeable hybrids are offered in three power steps: 180, 225, up to 360 HP delivered by the four-wheel drive Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered, which rests on a dedicated set-up with reduced ground clearance, 20-inch alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires .