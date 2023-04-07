The arrival on the road of the new one is approaching Peugeot 508. The house of the Lion has in fact opened orders for the renewed flagship which offers customers a variety of possibilities with 18 versions thanks to 3 trim levels, to which are added 5 different engines, all declined on two types of bodywork. The new Peugeot 508 will arrive in dealerships starting in June, with a price starting from 42,170 euros.

How the design changes

The new 508 is available in sedan, station wagon and PSE versions. This version offers a profoundly renewed design, starting from the front, innovative and even more dynamic, with the new brand logo in the centre. Also new is the three-claw light signature at the front, perfectly integrated into the extremely slim LED headlights with Matrix technology and with an exclusive design, which is standard on all versions. The New 508 range aims to be complete but at the same time clear and simple and for this reason it is made up of only 3 trim levels: Allure, GT and PSE.

Peugeot 508, three versions

With New 508 Allure the aim is to offer customers a high level of equipment right from the entry-level trim level. The standard equipment is extremely rich and complete: automatic dual-zone climate control, FULL LED Matrix front headlights, 180° Visiopark as well as the appreciated PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with 12.3” digital instrumentation with connected navigation. On New 508 GT we find an even higher level in terms of style, safety and comfort thanks to the 18” alloy wheels, the Visiopark 360°, the Drive assist plus Pack and the Alcantara / TEP interior. New 508 PSE (PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED) offers a rich equipment and even more aesthetically characterized, it is distinguished by the fact that it was developed by the racing department of the House, Peugeot Sport. The new 508 PSE comes complete with all the most important and technologically advanced equipment but, above all, boasts dynamic and aesthetic equipment that totally changes the look and performance of the model. Indeed, it features specific management of the plug-in hybrid powertrain and suspension.

The range of engines

The range of engines available on the New Peugeot 508 consists of 2 internal combustion versions, Diesel BlueHDi 130 and Petrol PureTech 130, both equipped as standard with an 8-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox. To these are added three plug-in hybrid versions with power ratings of 180, 225 and 360 HP, the latter reserved for the super-performance 508 PSE. The new Peugeot 508 will arrive in dealerships from June 2023.