Stylistic restyling

In recent days Peugeot has announced a renewal of the 508 range, updated in all its versions, from the sedan to the station wagon via the sporty PSE. A mostly level restyling aesthetic: the work of the car manufacturer of the Lion has focused a lot on the design of its flagship, full of innovations both in the front and in the rear, without forgetting also the changes made inside the passenger compartment.

On the market in June

“We have strengthened ours technological and feline identity through the radical character of the new 508 – commented Matthias Hossann, Peugeot Design Director – The ultra-slim headlamps and three-claw signature are set in a grille that merges with the bumper, resulting in a truly spectacular front end.” The reference of the number one in the Design division of the house of the Lion is the most distinctive element of this facelift, represented by the new three-claw light signature in the front that adopts LED projectors with extremely thin Matrix technology and with an exclusive style. The rear also deserves a mention, where the new LED light clusters incorporating the newly designed three-claw light signature with scrolling turn signals. European customers who want to experience all these innovations first-hand will have to wait a little longer, given that the new 508 in all its versions will hit the market in June this year.

Performance and electrification

A lot of curiosity also around the PSE version of the new 508, the one most focused on performance. “Our history is inextricably linked to motorsports and our participation in the World Endurance Championship with the 9X8 proves it – explained Phil York, Marketing and Communication Director of Peugeot – It is clear that the rules of the game have changed: electrification, even in the racing world, has become a symbol of modernity, performance and efficiency. The new 508 PSE takes up all these codes, modernizing its design, logo and infotainment system”.