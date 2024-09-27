In the 70sthe automotive landscape was undergoing significant changes, and the demand for more versatile and capable vehicles addressed difficult terrain he was growing up. In this context, Henry Dangelan off-road specialist, embarked on an innovative collaboration with Peugeotgiving life to models that would revolutionize the concept of station wagons and off-road vehicles. The first commercial 4×4 car was born from the Peugeot 504 Break, which would mark the beginning of a long and fruitful success story. Dangel not only transformed the Peugeot 504, but subsequently concentrated on vehicles pick-up and commercial.

Peugeot 4×4 Dangel

After creating some prototypes, in 1978 Henry Dangel began to focus on the production of the Peugeot 504 Break, a robust and spacious station wagon. This transformation led to the creation of first commercial 4×4 carthe Peugeot 504 Dangel 4×4, officially presented at Paris Motor Show in 1980.

Peugeot 504 Break Dangel 4×4

This model combined the practicality and versatility of one of the most spacious station wagons on the market with the traction of a true off-road vehicle, keeping the standard engine unchanged.

Peugeot pick-up with Dangel all-wheel drive

The model immediately received excellent feedback, so much so that Dangel decided to expand his offer by proposing a small one range of vehicles based on Peugeot models.

Peugeot 504 Pick-up Dangel 4×4

In 1982, the Peugeot 504 Dangel 4×4 Pick-Upwhich proved to be even more robust and versatile. This pick-up quickly became popular among carpenters, craftsmen, on construction sites and in the countryside, and was even chosen as logistics vehicle from the French army.

504 Break Dangel 4×4 504 Break Dangel 4×4 504 Break Dangel 4×4 504 Dangel 4×4 pick-up 505 Break and 504 Pick-up Dangel 505 Break Dangel 4×4 Historic Peugeot 504 and 505 Dangel

In a twist, some examples of the pickup were approved for ralliesthus demonstrating his abilities. One of these models participated in the Paris-Dakar and finished the race in second place overall.

From cars to vans

The success of the Peugeot 504 Dangel 4×4 convinced Henry Dangel that the direction taken was the right one. In 1986, the “Dangel cure” extended to the new one Peugeot 505 Breakand in 1987 off-road versions of the Peugeot J5 van.

Peugeot 505 Break Dangel 4×4

In the 1990s, manufacturing began to focus more on commercial and multispace models, gradually abandoning family cars. This change marked a new era for Dangel, cementing its reputation as specialist in the 4×4 transformation sector.

Peugeot Traveler van 4×4 by Dangel

The last model in the history of Peugeot born in collaboration with Dangel was a commercial vehicle, more precisely the multispace Travelleravailable in the two versions Traction Control and Traction Control Plus, combined with the engine 2.0 liter BlueHDi with 150 HP. The Traveler is available in three lengths: Compact at 4.61 m, Standard at 4.96 m and Long at 5.31 m.

Peugeot Traveler Van 4×4 by Dangel Traveler Van 4×4 by Dangel on the snow Traveler Van 4×4 by Dangel on the snow All-wheel drive engagement knob Traveler Van 4×4 by Dangel on the snow Traveler Van 4×4 by Dangel on the snow Ford Traveler Van 4×4 by Dangel Traveler Van 4×4 by Dangel on the dirt road Traveler 4×4 by Dangel on dirt road Traveler 4×4 by Dangel on dirt road Rear underbody protection Rear differential Peugeot Traveler Van 4×4 by Dangel

The 4×4 system uses a longitudinal shaft which transmits drive to the rear axle via a viscous jointmanaged by an electronic traction control and protected by protection plates for the engine and gearbox.

The 4×4 system can be selected via a special selector. In Eco mode, the Traveler uses only the front wheels, while in 4WD cartraction remains on the front wheels until a loss of grip occurs, at which point the viscous coupling automatically transfers torque to the rear wheels.

Peugeot Traveler 4×4 video test van 4×4 van

There Block modepresent in the Traction Control Plus version, allows you to block the rear differential to face extreme mobility conditions.

