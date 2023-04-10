The fateful moment of the moose test has also come for the Peugeot 408 – a test to which almost all new models are subjected by the Spanish publication km77. And the Lion brand’s SUV was no exception: in the end, the French crossover managed to complete the challenge to one maximum speed of 72 km/h.

Unforgettable result

Compared to direct competitors, it is certainly not an achievement exhilarating: if we think of Renault Arkana, just to give an example, it successfully completed the moose test at a top speed of 77 km/h, therefore 5 km/h more. Peugeot 408 also made an attempt at a similar top speed, 76 km/h, but the test was unsuccessful. The same goes for speeds of 75 km/h and 73 km/h: in both cases the Lion’s SUV was unable to complete the change of direction avoiding all the cones on the road.

Even the slalom…

From a simple change of direction to a real slalom, the situation hasn’t changed drastically. In this Peugeot 408 scored the best time of 25.9 seconds: certainly a result not to be thrown away completely, but not even unforgettable when compared to the Nissan X-Trail which finished in 25.5 seconds and above all to the Range Rover Sport P510e Autobiography, which despite being much bigger and heavier took only 0. 2 seconds more.

The tested version

We emphasize that the Spanish publication has subjected an example of the Peugeot 408 version to the moose test GT Puretech 130 EAT8, which meant that under the bonnet it hid a standard 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine capable of delivering 130PS of maximum power, offered in combination with front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Numbers in hand, this version of the SUV from the French house is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.4 seconds.