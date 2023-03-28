Peugeot 408 continues to be successful. After joining the fleet of Maticmind, leader in the ICT system integrator sector, and thus confirming that it is perfectly suitable as a company car, the C-segment crossover from the Lions house has conquered a new very particular record, and above all fully digital.

A first in 3D and 5k

In fact, in the very central Porta Garibaldi in Milan, the Peugeot 408 was the protagonist of The Corner, the largest 3D digital billboard in our country and the second largest in Europe, second only to that of Piccadilly Circus, in London. For the occasion, the French brand’s SUV was set in a huge angular digital screen, the latter featuring a cutting-edge 3D and 5k technology.

Its dimensions testify the grandeur of the installation: more than 55 meters by 6 in height, and a total area of ​​350 square meters. Observing it from different angles (the same thing can be done with the Peugeot logo), the impression is that of seeing the new 408 coming out of the screen, thus capturing the attention of passers-by.

Record posting

“Peugeot innovation goes beyond products and services and also extends to the sphere of communication digital out of home – reads a note from the house of the Lion – The new 408 is the star of a spectacular and impactful digital out-of-home campaign in which ‘The Language of Attraction’, the brand’s new Manifesto, takes shape perfect synthesis of its three values: Allure, Emotion, Excellence”.