Peugeot 408 takes the stage at Louvre-Lens where an art installation has been unveiled featuring the new fastback of the Lion. This is “La Sfera”, a work that allows you to observe the new model of the French brand from different angles, making its debut on 4 August (4.08), playing precisely on the name of the car. The rotating structure is transparent and thus allows you to admire the 408 which has proved to be a source of inspiration for the artists, engineers and technicians of the Parisian creative studio Superbien who created the project imagined by the agency OPEn and transformed it into a breathtaking reality that seems to defy the laws of gravity.

These experts in the design of original and unique installations have created an exclusive showcase for the new born; with “La Sfera” the observation points change and allow you to discover different aspects of the new Lion’s car. How does the new Peugeot 408 flip or rotate in such an unusual way? The answer is in this transparent sphere that surrounds the car and shows it from all its angles. This original installation was presented in the exceptional setting of the Louvre-Lens; The new Peugeot 408, with a dynamic and fluid design at the same time, has thus become a unique work of art, which we will probably see again at other events.

“We really liked the idea of ​​this temporary work, original and very nice to look at, which perfectly enhances our new car. – explained Linda Jackson, CEO of the French brand – The new style of the new Peugeot 408, which was appreciated by many observers who had the opportunity to discover it, was staged in a very original way, in this magnificent and modern setting that is the Louvre Lens ”.