Russian car dealers put up for sale new 2023 Peugeot 408 crossovers manufactured in China. On Thursday, June 8, reports “Gazeta.Ru”.

The French crossover of Chinese origin is equipped with a 1.6-liter turbo engine that develops power up to 170 hp, paired with an “automatic”. The Peugeot 408 offers options such as dual-zone climate control, a fabric-covered interior and a panoramic sunroof.

A seller from the Amur region offers a novelty for 3 million rubles. Meanwhile, the crossover put up for sale in Novosibirsk is sold at a higher price – 3.5 million rubles – and has slightly richer equipment: a dashboard with three-dimensional visualization, a leather interior and power front seats.

Peugeot is also represented in the assortment of a dealer from Krasnogorsk near Moscow: a top-end model costs 3.4 million rubles.

On June 7, the Chinese brand Jetour launched its flagship model, the Jetour X90Plus family crossover, for sale on the Russian market. The design of the car, according to the creators, has references to the visual aesthetics of the traditional architecture of Anhui Province in China, where the brand is headquartered.

Jetour offers Russian customers two modifications of the turbo engine: 1.6 l and 190 hp. (275 Nm) and 244-horsepower (375 Nm) 2-liter engine. The transmission, in turn, has no alternative: a 7-speed robot with a wet-type double clutch with front-wheel drive.