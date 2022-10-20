After the world premiere debut at the Paris Motor Show 2022 and the great success of the First Edition, sold out online in just 12 days, Peugeot 408 is preparing to arrive in Italy with the opening of orders for the entire range. The offer for the Italian market will be declined in 3 versions, Allure, Allure Pack and GT with three different engines available and the opportunity to combine in 7 different solutions. The price list will start from 33,800 euros for the petrol versions and from 41,600 euros for the plug-in hybrid.

The set-up Allure represents the entry to the range, however, offering various standard equipment such as the dual-zone automatic climate control, the 17-inch alloy wheels, the 180 ° Visiopark as well as the Peugeot i-Cockpit with 10 ” digital instrumentation, the connected navigation and the Peugeot i-Toggles. The Allure Pack instead it offers a higher level in terms of style, safety and comfort thanks to the 19-inch alloy wheels, the Keyless Access & Start but, above all, the Pack Drive Assist with Rear Traffic Detection. Finally, the GT trim level which is the richest in the range of the new Peugeot 408 and adds to the other versions the Full LED front headlights with Matrix technology, the Peugeot i-Cockpit 3D and some style details such as the front grille in body color and the Alcantara / TEP interiors. In the launch phase on the Italian market, the house of the Lion offers its customers a i-Move financing with constant payment of 349 euros and variable advance according to the version, with a duration of 36 months and a total of 30,000 km. In the case of the Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 Allure Pack version, for example, the anticipated down payment is 3,800 euros. The first deliveries of the Peugeot 408 will begin in early 2023.