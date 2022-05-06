Peugeot is working on a new SUV that can bridge the gap between the 308 hatchback and the 3008 crossover. 4008and just in these days it has been tested on public roads wearing a camouflage livery: the car manufacturer of the Lion has not yet revealed any details about this new model, which should be offered with different engine solutions of different types, certainly including a plug-in hybrid, as evidenced by the prototypes tested. As for dimensions, the new 4008 should broadly follow Citroen C5 X.

Returning to the engine range, Autocar is convinced that, in addition to the plug-in hybrid version recently tested by Peugeot, the new 4008 will be offered with the same transmissions that equip the 308, based on the EMP2 platform, which means another plug-in hybrid, a 1.5-liter diesel and a 1.2-liter petrol offered in two power levels. There will also be room for one 100% electric version of the new 4008? The answer is probably yes, even if not immediately: we are talking about next year or at the latest 2024. More details on the design of the new SUV of the Lion will be revealed as the tests progress and the camouflage will start to get smaller and smaller. : difficult to determine when Peugeot intends to present the new 4008, this could also happen by the end of the year.