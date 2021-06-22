The Peugeot 308 range expands with the introduction of the new one SW variant. With this bodywork version, the Lion carmaker aims to make significant strides in the C-segment. And it hopes to do so through a boldly styled car, featuring a sharp front, sleek profile and sophisticated rear, all specs that enhance Peugeot’s work on design. Among the many advantages guaranteed by this variant of the 308, the great roominess for passengers, thanks also to a length of 4.64 meters and a wheelbase of 2.73 meters.

The elements that positively characterize the new Peugeot 308 SW concern both the exterior and the interior of the passenger compartment. To distinguish this C-segment body version of the new 308 there are the numerous storage compartments entirely dedicated to comfort and practicality, the great modularity thanks to the rear sofa that can be divided into three sections, a motorized tailgate which offers easy access to the trunk, a maximum load volume that reaches 608 liters with the seats in place and reaches 1,634 liters with the rear seat completely folded down, and the new Peugeot i-Cockpit. The latter in particular steals the attention for what concerns the interior, thanks to a new compact steering wheel equipped with integrated and heated controls, a 10 ″ three-dimensional digital instrument panel and a display for the infotainment system in HD, also this 10 ″.

Peugeot 308, go to the orders: prices and fittings

The new Peugeot 308 SW is also optimized under the aerodynamic aspect, as evidenced by the Cx of 0.277 and an SCx of 0.618 m: we are talking about values ​​that make it possible to reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption. To help these last two features, there is an engine range that it provides solutions of all kinds: ranging from plug-in hybrids HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 and HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 to PureTech 110 and PureTech 130 petrol versions, both with 6-speed manual gearbox, and PureTech 130 with 8-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox, passing through BlueHDi 130 diesel with 6-speed manual gearbox and BlueHDi 130 with EAT8 automatic gearbox.