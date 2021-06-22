“Although directly challenged by the SUV, this segment has remained constant since 2010. Demand in Europe remains strong and sales forecasts are stable for the coming years,” Peugeot said of the estate. Not only crossovers for the French brand, but also just another Peugeot 308 SW. By focusing on aerodynamics, the brand reduced CO2 emissions by 2 grams per kilometre. In addition, he does not look bad, just like the hatchback version.

The new Peugeot 308 – which was unveiled a few months ago – has already grown 55 millimeters between the front and rear wheels. The wheelbase of the Peugeot 308 SW grows another 55 millimeters. By default, you can lose 608 liters of stuff in the back and if the rear seat is flat, the number of liters grows to 1,634. For comparison: a Skoda Octavia does 640 and 1,700 liters. The Peugeot is almost identical to the Focus Estate in terms of luggage space.

Small handlebar, different rear

Moving forward, Peugeot tries to convince the driver to look over the steering wheel, rather than through it. Behind the wheel is a 10-inch display, the same size as the infotainment screen. The rear has been redesigned with the black strip between the taillights missing, this would provide more width. The nose of the Peugeot 308 SW is the same as the hatchback version.

Engines Peugeot 308 SW

The most powerful versions are the two plug-in hybrids; one with 180 hp and the other with 225 hp. Both powertrains throw the power via an automatic transmission to the front wheels and must be able to drive 50 kilometers electrically. In addition, there are three-cylinder petrol engines with 110 or 130 hp and a diesel with 130 hp. For the diesel and petrol versions, there is a choice of a manual or automatic transmission. Prices are not yet known and production will start later this year.