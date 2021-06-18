Peugeot has defined it as the most awaited novelty of this 2021 in reference to its range. Let’s talk about the new 308, for which the car manufacturer of the Lion has just started the orders: in total there are five configurations available to customers (Active Pack, Allure, Allure Pack, GT and GT Pack), each with a rather rich standard equipment and assorted. Between equipment and engine solutions, overall they are 21 possible combinations.

As for the prices, the list of Peugeot 308 starts at 23,750 euros in PureTech Turbo 110 petrol version with 6-speed manual gearbox in Active Pack set-up, while the BlueHDi Diesel engine, always with the same set-up, starts at 26,550 euros. There is also room for the new plug-in hybrid engines, which have a price list that starts from the 36,750 euros of the version HYBRID 180 in the richest Allure staging.

Let us remember what is the composition of different set-ups. At the base of the range we find the Active Pack, which presents the equipment of the ADAS systems, the dual-zone automatic climate control, the completeness of the Visibility Pack which includes the acoustically insulated windscreen, the automatic switching on of headlamps and wipers and the LED. A step higher is the Allure trim level, which adds different functional and design elements, Allure Pack which offers four additional ADAS systems, GT which emphasizes the sporty character and GT Pack which includes the Electric & Massage Pack, a to which is added the 10-speaker Premium Focal Hi-Fi system. The engine range, on the other hand, includes a series of thermal and electrified solutions, including a plug-in hybrid powertrain which combines a 1.6 petrol engine and an electric motor integrated into the e-EAT8 transmission, with two different power levels of 225hp or 180hp. The first deliveries were set for September this year, which is when the new Peugeot 308 is expected to debut on the Italian market.