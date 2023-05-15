The new Peugeot 3008 will make its debut next September and to increase anticipation around the renewed SUV, the French car manufacturer has launched the #camocatch campaign in which fans of the Lion will be able to directly choose the camouflage livery that will dress the prototypes of the French model during the test phase which will see the new 3008 engaged on European roads.

Two phases for the Peugeot initiative

Peugeot’s initiative consists of two phases. The first part will take place on May 15th and will end on June 2nd, with enthusiasts who will be able to vote for one or more camouflage liveries among the 10 options developed by the designers of the Lion brand.

How to vote for the Peugeot 3008 camouflage livery

To do this, it will be possible to visit the official pages of the brand on social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter but also LinkedIn). The 6 camouflages that have received the most preferences will be produced in June and will be used for the prototypes of the new Peugeot 3008 during the tests scheduled for next summer.

Hunt for Peugeot 3008 prototypes

Between July 1st and August 15th, the new 3008 camouflaged forklifts will leave for tests on the roads of Europe, with the Lion’s house inviting enthusiasts who pass the SUV’s forklifts to take a photograph and publish the image on the Peugeot account with the hashtag #camocatch. A selection of entrants who have posted images of this all-new camouflaged model will be invited to come and drive it as a preview in early 2024.