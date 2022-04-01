Six days after the inauguration of the Tema, Ghana plant, Peugeot has announced the start of production of the 3008 SUV. new African plant of Silver Star Auto, partner of Peugeot, hosts the production lines of the Lion’s vehicles in dedicated areas: its annual production capacity is 4,500 cars starting from pre-assembled components. The first production step is represented precisely by the SUV 3008, but it will not be the only one: soon the new pick-up will also enter the assembly lines of the Ghanaian plant Landtrekwith a capacity of 1 ton.

“We are excited about the evolution of our partnership with Silver Star Auto – commented Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot – Production of the Peugeot 3008 and Landtrek pickup at their new assembly plant will promote employment and industrial location in Ghana. This partnership contributes to the development of Peugeot’s internationalization, which is one of my priorities in the coming years ”. Recall that from 2019 Silver Star Auto imports and distributes a complete range of models from the car manufacturer of the Lion, responding to the multiple mobility needs of its customers: from the 2008, 3008 and 5008 SUVs to the 301 and 508 sedans, passing through the Peugeot Pick-Up commercial vehicle, which is part of the pick segment -up of 800 kg and which is assembled in Tunisia. The company boasts dealers throughout the country, facilities that ensure the sale and after-sales service of the Lion models.