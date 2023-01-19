The SUVs plug-in hybrid Peugeot 3008 now it is also available in the version with 180hpwhich joins those already in the price list from 225 HP front-wheel drive and the one from 300hp equipped with all-wheel drive. The whole range of 3008 equipped with EAT8 automatic gearbox is now offered with the new e-toggle inching shift selector.

Peugeot 3008 plug-in 180 HP, traction characteristics

The Peugeot 3008 SUV can also be ordered in the new version Hybrid 180 equipped with front-wheel drive. The powertrain combines a petrol engine from 1.6 liters and 150 HP combined with an electric unit from 110, for a total power of 180hp.

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid is also offered in the 180 HP configuration

The change is automatic EAT8 eight-speed, with the new e-toggle pulse selector, the same featured on 308 And 408.

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 180, battery and range

There 13.2 kWh lithium battery allows an autonomy in electric only of 60 km in WLTP. Full charging at home takes place in 7 and a half hourswhile they are needed at public columns or wallboxes 2 hourstaking advantage of the optional 7.4 kW on-board charger (OBC).

The electric range is 60 km in WLTP

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 180 HP prices

The Peugeot 3008 hybrid plug-in SUV in the 180 HP configuration can be purchased in the trim levels Active Packs And Allure Packwith prices respectively of 47,200 and 49,200 euros turnkey, exactly 1,500 euros less than the 225 HP version.

Photo Peugeot 3008

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Peugeot 3008 features

👉 Hybrid car stamp

👉 All Hybrid Cars 2023

👉 Hybrid car classification

👉 How full hybrid works

👉 How plug-in hybrid works

👉 How mild hybrid works

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 Price list 3008 👉 Ads used 3008

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK