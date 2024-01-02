Preview of the new Peugeot e-3008 which debuted in Italy in Milan with the fully electric version. The third generation of the Lion crossover changes radically, transforming itself into a Fastback SUV and growing in size, starting from the length which increases by 10 cm for a total of 4.54 meters and the wheelbase which now reaches 2.73 metres, 5 cm more than in the past.

The design of the new Peugeot e-3008

The design is modern and streamlined which is reflected in a Cd of 0.28, with a particularly expressive and closed front mask in the case of this full electric version, in which the frame and above all the chrome disappear, replaced by design elements in Meteor Gray and Orbital Black. Here the ultra-thin LED headlights stand out, recalling the claws of the Lion, with the symbol of the French car manufacturer leading in its new guise in the centre.

The interior of the new Peugeot e-3008

Other important innovations can be found inside the passenger compartment, where the third generation of the Leone SUV debuts the Panoramic i-Cockpit, a 21″ curved screen that integrates the instrument panel and the touch screen of the infotainment system based on Peugeot i-Connect software with 3D Connected Navigation and the trip planner, thus making the presence of a Head-up display superfluous. The interiors also boast ambient lighting which contributes to making the passenger compartment elegant, with aluminum and fabric finishes embellishing the dashboard. The seats have been certified for ergonomics and can be heated and massaged while the steering wheel has also been redesigned and can be heated from the first setup.

New platform

The new Peugeot e-3008 was born on the STLA Medium platform, a native electric architecture, which integrates 400 Volt technology and preparation for Vehicle to Load. Two battery sizes, 73 and 98 kWh, with both single and dual motor powertrains and all-wheel drive. In the Long Range configuration, with a larger battery, up to 700 km of autonomy is achieved. Charging can take place in alternating current up to 22 kW and in direct current up to 160 kW, recovering from 20 to 80% in just 30 minutes. Two trim levels available, Allure and GT, with orders already open and deliveries from April 2024. The price of the new Peugeot e-3008 starts from 49,780 euros for the Standard Range version.