The third generation of Peugeot 3008 brings a breath of fresh air to the compact SUV from Leone which is renewed from several points of view. The high-wheeled model of the French brand changes in shape but also in technological content. After seeing the national preview in Milan of the new Peugeot E-3008, the full electric version of the transalpine Sport Utility, here are 5 things to know about the third generation.

1. Peugeot 3008 becomes a Fastback SUV

The new Peugeot e-3008 changes first of all in its shapes, with the silhouette going from a more traditional Sport Utility one to that of a a Fastback SUV. The design is modern and streamlined which is reflected in a Cd of 0.28, with a particularly expressive front grille.

2. Size grows

The dimensions are also different, with an increase for the length of 10 cm, rising to 4.54 meters but also increasing in height and width, by 5 and 2 cm respectively, thus reaching 1.64 meters and 1.89 metres. The wheelbase now measures 2.73 metres, 5 cm more than in the past

3. New platform for Peugeot 3008

The third generation of the Leone compact SUV is the first model from the Stellantis group to be born on STLA Medium platform which integrates 400 Volt technology as well as the predisposition for V2L, Vehicle-to-Load, up to 3 kW but above all compatibility with fast charging up to 160 kW.

4. Autonomy up to 700 km

Thanks to the new platform, two battery configurations are available, 73 and 98 kWh. These are the so-called Standard Range and Long Range variants with the latter arriving up to 700 km of autonomy and can charge from 20 to 80% in just 30 minutes.

5. The Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit makes its debut

Other important innovations can be found inside the passenger compartment, where the third generation of the Leone SUV debuts the Panoramic i-Cockpita 21″ curved screen that integrates the instrument panel and the touch screen of the infotainment system based on the Peugeot i-Connect software with 3D Connected Navigation and the trip planner, thus making the presence of a Head-up display superfluous.