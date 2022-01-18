Strengthened by the success achieved in the year just ended, Peugeot 208 looks forward to 2022 with some innovations that will characterize the compact range of the Lion. The update of the line-up will be particularly technological and will involve the versions equipped with automatic gearbox: instead of the “snake” gear selector there will be the new “e-toggle” which thanks to its minimalist design allows you to free up space on the central tunnel but above all it improves the practicality in the selection of the different driving modes.

The rich offer of the Italian price list, which it still includes, remains unchanged seven distinct productions which were integrated last year with some packs that were previously offered as options: Like, Active, Active Pack, Allure, Allure Pack, GT and GT Pack. The new Peugeot 208 list opens with the entry level under construction Like proposed at € 16,900 and combined with the 75 HP PureTech petrol engine, also suitable for novice drivers. This unit is joined by the 1.2 three-cylinder 100 bhp turbo engine, starting with the Active pack set-up, both with manual gearbox and EAT8 automatic. The latter also equips the more powerful 130 hp variant as standard. The diesel range starts at 21,100 euros with the 100 bhp 1.5 BlueHDi in Active trim, while the 100% electric version, the Peugeot e-208 can be purchased from 33,850 euros.