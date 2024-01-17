Peugeot's electrification process also includes the new Hybrid range. It debuts immediately on the new one 208, while in the second quarter of the year it will also be available on other models in the brand's line-up. We therefore start from the 208, which can now be equipped with engines Hybrid 48V with 100 HP and 136 HPcombined with a new 6-speed electrified dual clutch gearbox that incorporates a 28 HP electric motor.

Efficient battery

The powertrain is completed by a battery that recharges while driving, and which brings with it a series of significant advantages, which are not limited to offering additional torque at low revs: Peugeot in fact also estimates the reduction of up to 15% in fuel consumption compared to the petrol equivalent, thanks to the operation of the 48 V hybrid system in urban driving more than 50% of the time in 100% electric mode with zero emissions. The two engines mentioned above replace the PureTech 130 EAT8 and the PureTech 100 EAT8.

Not just 208

Both revamped hybrid systems, called Hybrid 100 e-DCS6 and Hybrid136 e-DCS6, are already available for orders both at dealers of the Lion brand and on the official Peugeot website, it applies to private customers as well as professional ones. A look at the prices: the new 208 Active HYBRID 100 e-DCS6 is offered starting from 110 euros/month for 30,000 km and a price list starting from 23,820 euros. We remind you that the new Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 engine is also available on the current Peugeot 3008 and 5008.