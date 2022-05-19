The French brand Peugeot has renewed the set-up Like for the model 208, thus approving some innovations for the Italian new car market price list. This specific setup is that entrance for the 208 range, which can also be obtained thanks to an i-Move Avantage financial offer. This system provides that a 208 PureTech 75 Like is accessible with a monthly payment of 129 euros and an advance of less than 2,500 euros (in case of scrapping).

Meanwhile, the Peugeot 208 Like has been enriched with new content: rear-view mirrors with electric adjustment; shell that surrounds the exterior mirrors in glossy black; front electric windows sequential with anti-pinch function; rear uprights with brand new dedicated badge. The engine envisaged is a PureTech 75 S&S Euro 6.D. The list price is € 17,120.

In January 2022 Peugeot updated its 208 range, in particular on the versions equipped with automatic gearbox: instead of the “snake” gear selector, the new “e-toggle” was introduced which thanks to its minimalist design allows you to free space on the central tunnel. Especially such an update would have improved the practicality in the selection of the different driving modes.

It should also be remembered that Peugeot is also available in an electric version. The Peugeot e-208 is one of the most successful battery-powered models in the Leone range: the 100% version of the French brand’s small has in fact seduced over 5,000 customers in Italy to date, representing 12% of last year’s total deliveries. . The battery-powered variant of the 208 can boast 136 hp of maximum power, as well as instant torque and a lower center of gravity than the standard thermal versions.