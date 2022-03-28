New in the range for Peugeot 208 and 2008. In fact, a new automatic gearbox control, which is more modern, elegant, technological, ergonomic and intuitive to use. It consists of a selector perfectly integrated into the central console and flush with the surface, and in the equipment it replaces the previous “snake” type selector: Peugeot has decided to propose this new selector not only for the EAT8 thermal engines with automatic transmission, but also for the e-208 and e-2008 with 100% electric engines.

Like all traditional automatic transmissions, the one fitted to the new 208 and 2008 also makes it available to the driver three main modes: Reverse, which allows you to engage reverse gear,

Neutral, which allows you to put the vehicle in neutral, and Drive, thanks to which it is possible to select the forward gear with the automatic management of the 8 gears according to the driving style, the road profile and the vehicle load. To these three modalities two more are added: Parking, to put the gearbox in parking position, and Manual (for thermal engines), with which it is possible to manually select the gear engaged thanks to the levers located behind the steering wheel (in the electric engines the latter is replaced by Brake, which allows you to activate a greater recovery of energy during braking or deceleration).

The latter mode is particularly interesting for the electric versions of the two models, characterized by the letter B: if this is not activated, the deceleration it is moderate when the pedal is removed from the accelerator, while it increases when the button is engaged, with a greater energy recovery. To create the new automatic gearbox selector, Peugeot has decided to focus on materials which combine satin chrome, piano black and a carbon-like appearance for the wrist rest, for finishes that are at the highest standards on the market.