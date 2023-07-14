We are in 1983. Mike Oldfield’s “Moonlight Shadow” or Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” are heard. On the screens, Dustin Hoffman transforms into a woman in “Tootsie” and Antonio Gades dances in “Carmen”, Saura’s film. And on the covers of motoring magazines, those that “called” us from the kiosks to an unmissable weekly event, a protagonist: the Peugeot 205.

But let’s go back ten years to look at the origins of this story. The oil crisis at the end of 1973 severely hit the economy in general and the automobile industry in particular. At the beginning of the 80s, Peugeot’s situation was not the best. After buying Citroën from Michelin in 1974, the birth of PSA in 1976, and the acquisition of the European subsidiaries of the American Chrysler (Simca-Talbot in France, the Rootes Group in the United Kingdom and Barreiros in Spain), Peugeot finds itself with multiple production plants, different brands, many models and many distribution channels: a complex tidal wave to manage and a source of confusion among customers that worsened in 1980 with the Talbot-Peugeot merger.

The new PSA group suffers. In 1980 the company lost 1.5 billion francs and in 1981 more than 2,000. But it is in difficult times when the true capacity of the best is demonstrated, both in companies and, ultimately, in the men who form them. Thus, in the offices of Garenne-Colombes, the answer under the code name M 24 is being prepared under the greatest of secrecy. Actually, it is an idea rescued from the Simca archives, but at Peugeot the project is much more ambitious. .

Bolillot’s idea



The history of a car is usually first and foremost the history of the men and women who imagined it. And that of 205 is that of Jean Boillot, at that time commercial director before becoming president of the lion’s firm in 1984. It is he who, at a difficult time for the company, carries out the ambitious project of a new car, small, versatile, comfortable both in the city and on the highway, capable of transporting a family, and all this while being economically affordable. And this versatile character also requires multiple bodies (3.5 doors and convertible) and very different engines, not only gasoline but also diesel (from 954 to 1,905 cm3) and the icing on the cake; a GTI whose objective was clearly to compete with Volkswagen’s Golf GTI.

While in marketing the number 105 was considered to succeed the 104, Jean Boillot decided otherwise. It will be “205” and this, for a very good reason: to stay in line with the “200” models, synonymous with the success of the post-war 203 and 204, the first front-wheel drive built in Sochaux. As for the “105”, Boillot prefers to reserve it for a future small urban model, although it will only exist in the form of a moped since it is the Peugeot 106 that will replace the 104.

Peugeot versus Pininfarina



And, in addition to marketing, also in terms of design and technology, the 205 is a game changer. While most previous Peugeots had been designed by Pininfarina, it was the project of the in-house team driven by Gérard Welter that won the internally organized competition, with a modern and flowing design (Pininfarina “consoled” itself by designing the 205 convertible ). Welter’s had an advantage: the spare wheel was moved from the engine bay to under the boot floor, which would translate to a lower hood line and sleeker set of proportions. And it’s a design that inaugurates some hallmarks that will be found on future models of the brand, notably the grille with horizontal bars and the strip between the taillights. Furthermore, it was a great design name, Paul Bracq, then a member of the Peugeot studio and previously the author of some of the most beautiful Mercedes and BMWs in history, who created the interior of the 205.



The convertible would be signed by Pininfarina



The technique



Technically, the Peugeot 205 marks the entry of the lion into the modern era: compact but roomy, practical with its hatchback, efficient and economical at the same time, suitable for all uses… It is, in particular, the first car of the brand to adopt torsion bars. at the rear, to free up more space in the passenger compartment. It is also the first to receive the new XU engine family, in particular the XUD7, a 1,769 cc 60 horsepower four-cylinder engine, making the Peugeot 205 the first French small diesel car and, above all, the first small diesel model in offer benefits equivalent to those of their gasoline counterparts, but with much lower fuel consumption (3.9 l/100 km on average).

The Peugeot 205 will be the first small Peugeot to receive such a wide and varied range of engines, from 45 to 200 hp, and an automatic gearbox, a rare option on the market at the time. Since its launch in 1983, it has been offered with four gasoline engines and one diesel. Starting the following year, the range was enriched with the GTI and the Turbo 16, as well as a 3-door body. A multitude of versions followed, such as the “Lacoste”. At the prototype level, there were one or two electric units.



205 Multi, a virtually unknown body in Spain



From the “Sacred Number” to “With you at the end of the world”



Starting in 1983, the Peugeot 205 benefits from ambitious marketing. Since its launch, the invention of the nickname “Sacré Numéró” (“Sacred Number”) shocked people…in France.

In Spain, however, this phrase did not say much and was replaced by the slogan “With you at the end of the world.” It was a success, but the French managers must not have liked the initiative very much and its author was transferred from his position….

In any case, the advertising creations were spectacular, such as the famous film in which the Peugeot 205 is chased and bombed on a frozen lake by a military plane, à la “James Bond”, a spot directed by Gérard Pirès who would sign the film a few years later. film saga “Taxi”, whose star will be a Peugeot 406.

In competition



Motorsport will be a powerful medium to promote the 205 and Peugeot. In 1984, under the impetus of Jean Todt, Peugeot made its entry into the premier class of the world rally championship, the famous “Group B”, with the impressive 205 Turbo 16. During this first season, Ari Vatanen made a strong impression on the win three world rallies. In 1985 and 1986, the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 allowed Peugeot to win the constructors’ world title and Timo Salonen (1985) and then Juha Kankkunen (1986) the drivers’ title.



From Monte Carlo to the Dakar, the 205 T16s achieved victories and sales



With the disappearance of the “Group B” category at the end of 1986, Jean Todt suggested that Peugeot enter the 205 T16 in a mythical event, the Paris-Dakar. Challenge accepted, challenge won: In 1987 and 1988, the specially adapted Peugeot 205 T16 won the famous rally-raid, first in the hands of Ari Vatanen, then driven by Juha Kankkunen.

In Spain with the official team of the brand the 205 T1 ran. Antonio Zanini, its driver, not only had to acclimatize to the all-wheel drive and mid-engine formula, but also to a car like that first evolution that was not easy at all and with brutal reactions (as demonstrated by Ari Vatanen’s accident in Argentina). . From France it was imposed that the car be maintained by “Almeras Freres”, who did not accept the modifications requested by the Spanish driver who considered the car undriveable, especially at the suspension level, and unsuccessfully requested several changes. Neither the Almeras team nor the French competition management helped facilitate the work of setting up the unit used in Spain, perhaps with the idea of ​​imposing a French driver (Bruno Saby ran the Villa de Llanes Rally in 1985) something to what Alicio Romero’s team, Peugeot Spain’s competition manager, was not willing to do.

The Spanish 205 and its bulky hood



But if at the competition level things did not go well in our Spain, at the commercial level the panorama was very different. The 205 Spaniards, born in Villaverde (Madrid), sold themselves “like hotcakes”, as a castizo would say. No less than 1,188,811 units were born in the old Villaverde factory. Moreover, since 1996, it was the only factory where the 205 was manufactured worldwide.



The Simca 1200 engine took up more space and forced a higher hood



The Spanish 205 of the first stage were characterized by a bulkier hood. The reason? Well, instead of using the Douvrin DU engines of the old 104 as was the case with the French version, for tariff reasons they used the old iron blocks of the Simca 1200, Talbot 150 and Horizon, larger and with displacements ranging from 1,124 to 1,592cc. Later, both the French and Spanish 205 will incorporate modern XU and TU blocks.

In 1999, after a long and rich career with more than 5.2 million units produced, the successful career of the 205, a model that marks a before and after in the lion’s firm, comes to an end.