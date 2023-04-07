If there is an iconic PEUGEOT from the 1980s, it is the 205. A model that revolutionized the image of the brand, until then recognized on the market for the reliability and elegance of its “serious” sedans, with an urban compact. with a cheerful and dynamic spirit that incorporated the benefits and excellent road behavior that have characterized Leon cars since their inception. Born from the ingenuity and pencils of Gérard Welter, a designer passionate about the world of competition, a version that would make the most of his sporting side could not wait.

Thus, in March 1984, barely a year after the model was launched, one of its most legendary versions arrived on the market: the PEUGEOT 205 GTi. A complete concentration of sportiness in compact dimensions, designed for drivers eager for sensations but looking for the discretion of a best-selling model. This gamble by the León was a complete success, but it faced a problem: its 105 hp engine fell short of its rivals.

In the mid-1980s, the compact city car segment was in the midst of a veritable “arms race,” with all brands competing to offer the most horsepower in the vehicle with the least weight and dimensions. By the time the 205 GTi hit the road, engineers at PEUGEOT They were already working on more powerful versions, with 115 CV and even 130 CV. The problem is that it would still take a couple of years to jump from plans to reality.

The people in charge of PEUGEOT made a virtue of necessity and thought of the fastest way to offer an even more vitaminized version of the GTi, with the official stamp of the brand and the support and guarantee of its competition division, PEUGEOT Talbot Sport (PTS ). The solution was to offer a specific kit to the most demanding. As in the PEUGEOT 505 Turbo Injection, the client bought the car with the original features and a kit was made available to him to reach 125 CV, which he had to install in a specialized workshop and approve before the authorities. This is how a true “Holy Grail” for 205 fans emerged, coveted but unknown to many: the PEUGEOT 205 GTi Kit PTS 125.

To achieve the miracle, the services of Danielson, a specialist in racing and high-performance cars based in the very sporty French town of Magny-Cours, famous for its Formula 1 circuit, were hired. His work focused exclusively on the engine. He didn’t touch anything else. Both externally and inside or in the chassis and suspension section, this version is indistinguishable from the standard PEUGEOT 205 GTi.

Its brief commercial career ended in 1986 coinciding with the arrival at dealerships of the first 205 GTi with 115 CV



Danielson’s technical team modified the engine’s cylinder head and camshaft, also adopting larger valves. The head gasket was made thinner, but also stronger, to increase the compression ratio. Both the intake and exhaust ducts were optimized for maximum performance. The result was spectacular: the magic figure of 125 CV was reached, at 6,900 rpm, with 140Nm at 4,800 rpm, achieving 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds, and the maximum speed rose to 205 km/h. . At the wheel, it was an even more radical version of the original PEUGEOT 205 GTi.

Although the contract between PEUGEOT and Danielson had planned the production of 18,000 kits, it is not known exactly how many ended up being manufactured and how many of them ended up in Spain. Its brief commercial career ended in 1986 coinciding with the arrival of the first 205 GTi with 115 CV at dealerships and with the satisfaction of having been able to get the most out of a car that has entered the legend.