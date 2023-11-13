Compare the Peugeot 205 GTI with the Volkswagen Golf II GTI offers us the opportunity to compare the data, features, performance and consumption between some of the most iconic hot hatches of the ’80s. Both marked their era with unique characteristics and remarkable performances.

Here is a comparative table comparison of the main data of the Peugeot 205 GTI and VW Golf II GTI

Characteristic Peugeot 205 GTI Volkswagen Golf II GTI Production Period 1984-1994 1983-1992 Motor 1.6L/1.9L4 cylinders in line 1.8L4 cylinders in line (8V and 16V) Maximum power 105 HP (1.6L) / 130 HP (1.9L) 112 HP (8V) / 139 HP (16V) Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Traction Front Front Acceleration 0-100 km/h 9.7s (1.6L) / 7.8s (1.9L) 9.0s (8V) / 8.0s (16V) Full speed 190km/h (1.6L) / 206 km/h (1.9L) 190 km/h (8V) / >206 km/h (16V) Average consumption 8.5 l/100km (1.9) 12 l/100km (16v) Weight About 850kg (1.6L) / 880kg (1.9L) About 950kg (8V) / 960kg (16V) Comparison of technical characteristics and data between Peugeot 205 GTI and VW Golf II GTI

Comparison 205 GTI vs GOLF II GTI, vintage sports cars

Engine and Power: the Golf II GTI initially had a slightly larger and then more powerful engine in the 16-valve version compared to the 205 GTI. However, the 205 GTI 1.9 was remarkably capable for its lower weight. Performance: Both cars had exciting performances. The 205 GTI 1.9 was particularly agile and fast, while the Golf II GTI 16V had more power and a more refined ride. Both more powerful versions reached the maximum speed of 206 km/h. Dimensions and weight: the 205 GTI was almost 100 kg lighter than the Golf II GTI and therefore easier to handle and more agile. Design and Style: This is where personal preference comes into play. The 205 GTI had a design more compact and agile, with softer shapes while the Golf II GTI presented itself with a more sober and mature style, decidedly more squared shapes. Consumption: consumption was higher on average on the VW Golf GTI.

Peugeot 205 1.9 GTI

205 GTI or Golf II GTI??

The choice between the Peugeot 205 GTI and the Volkswagen Golf II GTI depends very much on individual preferences regarding style, drive and performance. The 205 GTI is often celebrated for its agility and lively character, while the Golf II GTI is appreciated for its solidity, comfort and superior performance in the 16V version. Both remain undisputed icons in the world of hot hatches.

Volkswagen Golf II GTI

