There Peugeot 205 GTI it is an iconic historic sports car that has marked the history of hot hatch of the 80s and 90s. Here are some of its technical characteristics, performance and price information of the Peugeot 205 GTI which was produced with both the 1.6 engine (from 1984 to 1996) and the 1.9 (from 1987 to 1994).

Peugeot 205 GTI rear view

The interior of the Peugeot 205 GTI 1.9 mixed functionality and sporty style. The original seats are covered in red and black checked fabric, typical of the GTI style with good lateral support, essential for sporty driving.

Cockpit, interior, seats of the Peugeot 205 GTI with the classic Peugeot sports steering wheel

The dashboard is simple but functional, with clear and legible instruments, including a speedometer, tachometer, and gauges for fuel level and engine temperature.

The dashboard is made of hard but well assembled plastic, with a sober but effective design. In the center of the dashboard are air vents and a simple heating control system. The sports steering wheel is covered in leather with a nice GTI logo in the center. Interior details include red or black plastic inserts that add a touch of sportiness.

The dashboard is simple and very functional with all the instruments to keep the engine’s vital parameters under control. On the left there was the engine oil pressure indicator, the fuel level, the tachograph, the rev counter (engine rotation speed) and on the right, above, the engine oil temperature and below the water temperature.

Original Peugeot 205 GTI dashboard

Peugeot 205 GTI 1.6 and 1.9

Technical features

Motor: the 205 GTI had two engine variants: 1.6 litres 4 cylinders in line 105 HP (77 kW) first introduced in 1984 to 1992.

4 cylinders in line (77 kW) first introduced in 1984 to 1992. 1.9 litres4 cylinders in line 130 HP (96 kW) which was later increased to 122 hp by 1987 to 1992. Transmission: 5-speed manual gearbox. Traction: front. Suspensions: MacPherson front suspension and torsion beam rear suspension, both optimized for sporty driving.

Original Peugeot 205 GTI 1.9 engine

Performance

Acceleration: The version 1.6 it accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 9.5 seconds.

it accelerated from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately seconds. There 1.9 improved this performance, dropping to approx 7.8 seconds. Full speed: The 1.6 reached i 190 km/h.

km/h. 1.9 went up to about 206 km/h. Consumption

The 1.6 consumed 7.8 l/100 km while the 1.9 had an average consumption of 8.5 l/100 km

Price:

When new, the price varied greatly depending on the market and year of manufacture.

Today, as a classic car, its value can vary widely based on condition, rarity, originality and history. Generally, prices can vary from at least 10,000 euros for specimens that need restoration, up to much higher figures (even over 20,000 euros) for specimens in excellent condition or particularly sought after.

The Peugeot 205 GTI was celebrated for its balance of performance, handling and everyday practicality, becoming a symbol of the hot hatch era and a collector’s item for classic car enthusiasts.

Data sheet

Sure, here’s one technical data sheet of the Peugeot 205 GTI, which includes details on the engine, dimensions and performance:

Characteristic 205 GTI 1.6 205 GTI 1.9 Production 1984 – 1994 1986 – 1994 Motor 1.6L inline-4 1.9L inline-4 Maximum power 105 HP / 115 HP @ 6250 rpm 130 HP @ 6000 rpm Maximum torque 137 /131 @ 4000 rpm 161 Nm @ 4750 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Traction Front Front 0-100km/h 9.5 / 9.1 seconds 7.8 seconds Full speed 190 /196 km/h 206 km/h Length 3,705 m 3,705 m Length 1,570 m 1,570 m Height 1,350 m 1,350 m Step 2,420 m 2,420 m Weight Approximately 850kg Approximately 880kg Tank capacity 50 litres 50 litres Combined Consumption Approximately 7.8 L/100km Approximately 8.1 L/100km Peugeot 205 GTI Technical Sheet

This table provides a clear and detailed comparison between the two most popular versions of the Peugeot 205 GTI. The main differences are found in the engine and performance, with the 1.9 version offering more power and better acceleration. However, both share similar dimensions and an iconic design that has made the 205 GTI a legend among compact sports cars.

The Peugeot 205 GTI

The red 205 GTI in the photos is a car with a very original story tested by the journalists of Elaborare magazine on the track in 2010. It had been purchased by an elderly lady who chose it only because it was the only one ready for delivery with air conditioning. Thus it was preserved for many years without ever ending up in the hands of a geek or, even worse, scrapped. In fact, many 205 1.9s, due to the high management costs (tax and insurance primarily), were at the time among the protagonists of the various scrapping campaigns together with the Clio 16V and other small bombs with engines close to 2 litres. of displacement.

No aesthetic modifications were made to respect the originality of the car, which is still pleasantly current today. Aesthetically, the only differences with the standard car are the Peugeot Sport alloy wheels, on which 195/50 R15 tires have been installed, and the reduced ground clearance due to the installation of lowered springs.

The engine of the Peugeot 205 GTI was first a 1.6 and later increased to 1,900 cc

(The one in the photo is the engine of a Peugeot 309 GTI 16V Group N transplanted onto the 205 GTI)

The engine transplanted under the bonnet of the 205 GTI 1.9 is that of a 309 GTI 2000 16V ex Italtecnica, prepared according to Group N specifications. The transplant of the engine did not imply great difficulties except in terms of adapting the intake manifolds and exhaust, which have been modified to find the best possible location inside the engine compartment of the 205 GTI.

The complete test of this Peugeot 205 GTI with performance measurements, bench test is published on magazine PROCESS.

