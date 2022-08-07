There Peugeot 201 represents a watershed in the history of the Lion’s brand: in the thirty years of life that preceded the birth of this model, the brand, while firmly establishing itself in the very first positions among the transalpine manufacturers, had not yet obtained a striking success in terms of sales of a single model. Of course, the little ones from the 1913 Bebè to the 172 5HP, passing from the legendary Quadrilette, had brought excellent results, but nothing compared to what the 201 would have obtained.

There are many legends concerning the historical 201. Starting with the central zero that is said to have served to insert the crank and start the engine in case the battery or the starter motor fails to do so. Nothing true, first of all because the emblem with the 201 logo was positioned at the top of the grille and not at the height of the crank hole and then because the 201 owes its name simply to the fact that it was the “two hundred and first” project developed.

Until then the Peugeots (with some very specific exceptions) had taken their name from the progressive number of the project. But it is at this point that things change completely; the number 201 provides the cue for create and patent that three-digit numbering which is still in exclusive use today for cars born under the sign of Leo.

But what was the recipe for the success of the 201? A few but simple things, a car capable of carrying four adults at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour on the roads of the time in a comfortable way but, above all, with very low running costs. And the 201 was able to satisfy all these requests very well. Between 1929 and 1937 (date of cessation of production) 142,309 copies were produced, when the brand, between 1890 and 1929, had produced a total of 205,000 cars.

The best-selling was the 4-door sedan with 81,267 units, while the rarest was the 201 torpedo with 397 units produced, followed by the stunning roadster with 626 units. What is even more surprising is how the 201 has evolved over the eight years of production, especially in terms of line, but also in terms of performance. If you compare an example from 1929 with one of the last, you would hardly be able to recognize it, were it not for the logo with the three numbers that reflect the colors of the French flag.