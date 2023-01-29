Peugeot is working on a new version of the 2008 SUV. The automaker of the Lion was caught testing a mysterious prototype camouflaged of its crossover in the cold and frost of northern Sweden: most of the aesthetic details were hidden by the camouflage, which did not, however, prevent one from eyeing the style of the alloy wheels, the LED headlights, the lower bumper grip , the door handles and the location of the high-mounted taillights. All elements very similar to those of the current 2008, with the exception of the grill which seems to boast a slightly different reason.

According to reports from Carscoops, the restyling of the SUV from the Lion could benefit from the new logo of the company, new styling cues, an updated technology inside the cabin and the new turbocharged 1.2-litre PureTech engine, which will presumably be offered as an alternative to the all-electric e-2008 variant. However, the latest rumors also speak of a potential new generation of the French B-SUV intended for South American markets, which could be produced at the El Palomar plant in Buenos Aires, Argentina. If so, it can be expected that it will be built on the basis of the CMP platform and that it has much in common with its European counterpart: cheaper materials and different propulsion options could distinguish the two 2008 versions, with one of these which could come from Fiat as part of a strategy to exploit the synergies of the Stellantis group.