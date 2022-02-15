Peuegot expands its presence in Southeast Asia by announcing the launch of the 2008 SUV on the market of Malaysia. The new version of the Leone crossover is produced locally, to be precise at the Stellantis plant in Gurun, alongside the 3008 and 5008 SUVs that are already sold in the country and have been marketed in Cambodia and the Philippines since the end of January. The strategy of internationalization Peugeot is proceeding at full speed: the new 2008 will contribute to the industrial and commercial ambitions of the Stellantis group in the region.

“The new Peugeot 2008 is produced in ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) for ASEAN – commented Christophe Musy, Senior Vice President ASEAN & General Distributors of Stellantis – It is an important milestone for increase our industrial footprint in the region and also the first example of our ambition to expand the range of models of the Stellantis group built in Southeast Asia ”. On the Malaysian market, the new SUV from the Lion car manufacturer is available in the Allure trim level with the 130 HP PureTech petrol engine combined with the EAT6 automatic transmission, at a starting price corresponding to 27,000 euros. Before the market launch, Peugeot has seen fit to subject the crossover to more than 200,000 test kilometers additional durability and reliability, so as to be able to better cope with the climatic and road conditions that are particularly demanding in the Asian country.

From an aesthetic point of view, the new Peugeot 2008 “Made in Malaysia” shares almost all specifications with the European version of the model, above all the vertical light signature on the front and the LED headlights with the three claws. From the technological point of view, however, the SUV presents the i-Cockpit 3D, in addition to the latest generation driving aids. We remind you that, again in Southeast Asia, the new 2008 has been on sale in Thailand since the end of December last year, and will be launched in other countries of the region during the year, both in the right-hand drive version and in the version. left hand drive.