The new Peugeot 2008 is preparing to arrive on the Italian market. The French automaker has in fact announced the opening of orders for the B-segment SUV, renewed in style and content. The Leone model range will be available in three trim levels, to which will also be added the top-of-the-range Special Series First Edition, available exclusively at launch. The price of the new Peugeot 2008 will start from 25,850 euros with the arrival in dealerships scheduled for the month of September.

The success of Peugeot 2008

On the strength of an international success that has seen over 700,000 units produced at European level since its launch in 2020, the new Peugeot 2008 will aim to leave its mark again on the Italian market where it conquered the sales podium in its segment and recorded over 60,000 registered specimens. The new three-claw LED light signature arrives on the new version of the French SUV, as well as the new logo of the French brand of Stellantis. Alongside the endothermic versions there will always be the 156 HP full electric variant capable of guaranteeing a range of 576 km on a single charge in the WLTP urban cycle.

Range and fittings

The New 2008 range is rational and complete at the same time: 3 setups which combine a 5 engines and give rise to 12 versions overall which can be further integrated through the new Packs made available which effectively summarize the main options most chosen by customers. The Active version includes LED headlights, the front three-claw LED signature, the frameless grille with new Logo, the 3D LED rear lights with a new signature and rear parking sensors. Inside, we find the digitally controlled automatic climate control and the central 10” Touchscreen with Wireless Mirrorscreen. Behind the steering wheel, an analogue instrument panel with a central 3.5” active matrix screen completes the dashboard. The intermediate Allure trim level offers a superior level in terms of style, comfort and technology, thanks to the 17” diamond-cut alloy wheels with a new design, the grille in the body colour, the tinted rear and rear windows and the front parking sensors. Inside, an all-new customizable 2D digital instrument cluster features in the Allure-level i-Cockpit®, and the cabin is enhanced by TEP/fabric upholstery with contrasting Quartz stitching. Finally, the richest trim level of the New 2008 offers many distinctive details that project it into a premium universe: Full LED Technology headlights with an unprecedented light signature, Keyless Access &Start with proximity function, 180° HD rear view camera and Wireless smartphone charging are now standard . Inside, a configurable 3D digital instrument panel and the Ambient LED pack in 8 different colors make the GT passenger compartment unique and unmistakable.

The new Peugeot 2008 First Edition

The First Edition launch version will then be available only for the electric version and will be based on the GT trim to which Alcantara interiors, Peugeot i-Connect Advanced and the OBC 11 kW three-phase on-board charging system are added. This special version will then be embellished with the Selenium Gray livery with orders opening later than the rest of the range. In fact, online bookings will start in June 2023.