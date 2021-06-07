The first generation of Peugeot 2008 became a whole surprise in sales for the brand, by joining its image SUV a wide mechanical range and a large interior space that made it the model of choice for all types of audiences. But the brand has not been satisfied with repeating the formula for the second generation, betting on a totally new model that has changed the rules of the game in the SUV segment of urban size, since it has an interior that becomes, for many users, a car family.

At 4.35 meters long in a segment where the usual 4.20 meters are, the 2008 has a body in which the design has a lot to say, with a front that highlights the wide front grill and the ‘fangs’ that make up the daytime running lights. The rear has been inspired by its older brother, the 3008, but with narrower drivers and more marked shapes. The side has a diamond-shaped cut-out that is not very noticeable at first glance, but gives an air modern. Of course, there are protections in the wheel arches, front and rear, made of plastic and that hide small frictions. The height to the ground is 17 centimeters, enough to walk around roads.

Larger cabin



Inside has improved in size in all sizes, with a frankly front wide for a model of its class, to which contributes a dashboard that ‘turns away’ from the passengers, with concave shapes that reach up to the doors and that improve the feeling of space without needing to have more centimeters. The rear is wide in both width and length for the legs, but a central armrest is missing so that two passengers are more comfortable. Regarding the trunk, we are facing one of the best cars in its class, with 434 liters of capacity, easy access and double height to take advantage of all the capacity of its fund. We miss the electric gate, an option that is increasingly requested in all types of segments.

The Peugeot 2008 equipment incorporates all the new features available in the range, such as the i-cockpit dashboard with 3D images, a large central multimedia screen and details such as heated seats with massage function or the openable glass roof. Driving aids stand out, with lane control with movement of the steering wheel, proximity radar and intelligent speed control, among others. The car drives semi-autonomously in traffic jams, starting only if the stop is less than three seconds and braking very smoothly. On the road, the center of the lane is very well maintained, and we can also choose that the car adapts its speed to that of the traffic signals. It would improve with the button that activates this type of driving on the steering wheel itself, a detail that we will surely see in the future in this range.

Gasoline, diesel … and even electric



Under the hood the 2008 has three types of mechanics: gasoline, diesel and electric, which give rise to a wide range. The gasoline engine is the 1.2 turbo and is offered with versions of 100, 130 or 155 hp, the first only with a manual gearbox, the most powerful with the eight-speed automatic version and the 130 hp with both options. It is an engine that stands out for its brilliant performance and low consumption, and that has become the best seller.

Peugeot continues to bet on diesel also in 2008, which has the engine 1.5-liter four-cylinder in versions of 100 hp –Manual– or 130 hp –Automatic–, the best option for those who are going to do many kilometers by road.

The star of the range is the e-2008, a Electric SUV with 136 hp engine, 50 kilowatt battery capacity and more than 300 kilometers of autonomy which becomes perfect for the urban and interurban day-to-day of most users. The 2008 Electric features up to 7,000 euros of grant of the Moves Plan, which allows its price to be reduced to 21,750 euros … a fee to make numbers, especially if it is going to be our second car and, therefore, we will not have problems with recharging on the road.

For our test we have had the 130 hp automatic diesel, a model that was one of the best sellers a few years ago, but today it is recommended only if we are going to do many kilometers by road, since the many exhaust filters and the incorporation of AdBlue to reduce emissions do not get along very well with urban traffic, so for city or for a use that is not intensive, gasoline 2008 is better, and for highway and with a lot of mileage, this fantastic diesel.

An economical wheeler



We say that this engine is fantastic because it runs a lot, spends very little, doesn’t sound much and feels agile at all times. In fact, this engine drives sedans or SUVs like the Peugeot 508 and 3008 themselves, so in this model, with less weight, it has plenty of strength. If we also join the super smooth eight-speed gearbox, we found a perfect mechanic to cross Spain with consumption averages below five liters.

With him we toured the highway from Madrid to Valencia, and we traveled through Castilla la Mancha, specifically to Villanueva de los Infantes, on a family trip in which to test all his qualities. The boot capacity is very usable, with the possibility of placing some airplane-type suitcases vertically to take better advantage of the capacity. The rear seats are optimal for children, both in pushchairs and in booster, since sitting and buckling the little ones is easy due to the greater height of the body. In front we only miss the dual zone climate control but, for example, connectivity is perfect, and it has a practical holder for the mobile. For the rest, it is well insulated and its driving is as simple as in a passenger car, something that the few inertias of a very light car for its class, with 1,300 kilos of weight, help, since it uses, for example, a aluminum hood among other details for reduce weight and consumption made out of fuel.

Also off the asphalt



To check its effectiveness on roads we go on the road and the result is goodAlthough this generation of the car has lost the ‘grip control’ traction control system, which was accompanied by M + S wheels – mud and snow – for better grip in low grip situations. The brand no longer offers it because it raises emissions a bit and manufacturers control every gram of carbon dioxide. Even so, even with low consumption conventional wheels, 2008 goes through difficult places, although we did not dare with the most complicated. In the city, 2008 is compact enough to move around without problems and park in any of the usual parking spaces, aided by the rear camera or sensors forwards. In terms of prices and equipment, 2008 is available from 21,800 euros, a higher price than the previous generation, but which is in line with the models in its class and its new qualities as a station wagon. The automatic diesel It is offered with the Allure and GT finishes from 28,000 euros, although at the dealership we can find cheaper offers. 2008, like all cars in its class, has a large audience among senior couples, but with its new size it is a car very suitable for families of two, three or up to four members who want a car for day-to-day and year-round trips without having to drive a car that is too big or expensive, but without giving up the latest technology and safety equipment. An interesting detail is that the model is ‘made in Spain’, since it is produced in the Stellantis factory in Vigo, the one that was born as Citroën and that today manufactures both for the original brand and for Peugeot, Opel and also Toyota. almost nothing! This guarantees a quick delivery and, if we have any mishap, also a quick arrival of all kinds of spare parts.