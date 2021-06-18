A few more months, and Peugeot can celebrate 30 years from the debut of one of its most iconic models. We are talking about the 106, which made its debut in September 1991. The small car of the Lion car company was launched with the aim of relaunching Peugeot’s sales in the city-car segment, which in the early 90s represented little more than a third of European registrations. On balance, one would say that the little 106 succeeded in his intent.

Right from the start Peugeot decided to produce the 106 in the three-door version, while starting from the following year it also introduced the variant with five doors. Its permanence on the market is counted for over a decade, until 2003, the time needed for Peugeot to produce it in over 2.8 million units. The demand for the small del Leone immediately reached very high levels, so much so that the French brand was forced to expand its assembly to the Sochaux and Aulnay-sous-bois plants, after initially it was decided to produce it only in the Mulhouse plant. . The Peugeot 106 was proposed from the moment of launch with the front-wheel drive and with 4-cylinder petrol engines of the TU series: from 954 to 1587 cm3 and from 1360 to 1558 cm3 in the diesel engines. Over the years there was no shortage of special series of the little Lion, about twenty in about 12 years on the market.

The Fiat 127 and the genius of Pio Manzù on display at the Mauto

The special versions of the 106 were then joined by those sports of the small French: from the 106 Rallye with the 98 bhp 1.3 in 1993 to the 106 XSI with a 98 bhp 1.4 injection in 1992, passing through the 106 GTI with a 1.6 16-valve 118 bhp engine that debuted in 1996 and positioned itself since immediately at the top of the range. In short, an iconic car in all its aspects, which Peugeot has decided to pay homage with an exhibition dedicated to it, which will remain set up until the end of 2021 inside the Museo de l’Aventure Peugeot in Sochaux: on display there are eight models of eight different special versions of the 106.