There Peugeot 106 celebrates 30 years in September 2021 and becomes one historic car in full and with all tax benefits for cars of this category. The Peugeot 106 in the early 90s was the first car of the generation 06, in the small segment city-car, which at the time represented just over a third of European registrations and which still represent almost the 45% of registrations in Italy.

Peugeot 106 30-year historic car

The commercial launch of the Peugeot 106 took place on September 12, 1991 and the car was presented to the press as “A concentrate of sympathy, wrapped in smiles and dressed in charm, perfectly at ease in its 3.56 meters of surprises and amazement. Designed to be multipurpose, sculpted for the city, cut for the street, it is a concentrate of elegance and seduction, a front-wheel drive car with a transverse engine that is the fruit of PEUGEOT’s know-how that has its roots in its long history ” .

Peugeot 106 range from 1991

Features Peugeot 106

It was initially produced in the version three doors and subsequently with five doors starting from 1992; was produced in almost 2,800,000 units until the end of its marketing which took place in 2003. The Peugeot 106 was mainly produced in Mulhouse and also in the factories of Sochaux is Aulnay-sous-bois.

Peugeot 106 XTD from 1993

The Peugeot 106 is a car a front-wheel drive which was proposed with 4-cylinder petrol engines of the TU series: from 954 to 1587 cm3 and from 1360 to 1558 cm3 in the Diesel engines.

Peugeot 106 special series

The 106 is certainly one of the cars of the House of the Lion with the greatest number of special series, in total about twenty in 12 years of marketing.

Peugeot 106 Roland Garros from 1993

The most emblematic are the characteristics “Roland Garros “ is “Zénith” appeared in 1993, the famous 106 Kid from 1994 with its jeans seats, the hilarious 106 Cartoon presented by Droopy from 1996 and on sale until 1999, the elegant “Inès de la Fressange” of 1997 or, again, l’Enfant Terrible marketed in 2000.

Peugeot 106, sports versions

This car also stood out for its sports versions, with the 106 Rallye with the 1.3 from 98 HP which debuted in 1993, the 106 XSI with a 98 HP 1.4 injection (reduced to 94 with the advent of the catalyst) in 1992 and with an engine 1.6 from 103 hp in 1995 (also adopted by the Rallye restyling).

Peugeot 106 Rallye from 1996

At the top there was the rich and sporty 106 GTI with engine 1.6 16-valve 118 HP which debuted in 1996: this engine also occupied the hood of the 106 Rallye 16v, with a more spartan endowment and devoted to maximum lightness.

Peugeot 106 in rallies

He had a great one sports career in many international rallies, including Italy which was one of the most receptive countries in Europe.

Engine compartment 16 V Peugeot 106 GTI from 1996

In 1997 the veil was removed from the 106 Maxi, a car inspired by the 306 Maxi that had made us dream so much in those years. Developed and driven by Lionel Mountains since 1998, it has been piloted by Cédric Robert in 2000 he finished 5th in the French Rally Championship.

Electric Peugeot 106 Electric

The Peugeot 106 in its history was also electric. There 106 Electric it was sold in approx 3,550 units, a value of great importance, occupying the second place of the best-selling electric until 2010.

Peugeot 106 Electric from 1992

Finally, the Peugeot 106 was also starring in advertising campaigns emblematic, based on humor, with the famous slogan: “The Lord is ready to do anything to borrow his wife’s car”.

Peugeot 106 shows 30 years in Sochaux

To rediscover the Peugeot 106, the Museo de l’Aventure Peugeot, to Sochaux, dedicates an exhibition to her until the end of 2021. Eight models are exhibited to celebrate this birthday: a magnificent one 106 Rallye black in color (an Italian specimen donated by 106 Rallye Club Italia in memory of his friend Alberto Schiavon died prematurely), a 106 XSI from 1992, one 106 Signature from 1995, 106 S16 (this was the name of the GTI overseas) of 1997, 106 Enfant Terrible of 2002, 106 Electric from 1996, 106 Maxi from 1997 and a prototype of 106 Cabriolet from 1992.

Peugeot 106 GTI from 1996

Peugeot 106 rally September 2021

The museum teams also prepare a large one rally of Peugeot 106 with the Club 106 Team Rallye and the Club 106 s16, the next September 11, 2021.

Peugeot 106 story photo

