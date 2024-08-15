Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2024 – 21:23

Petz ended the second quarter of 2024 with adjusted net income of R$4.9 million, a drop of 79.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

According to the company, the drop reflected factors such as the growth in Depreciation & Amortization, reflecting the relevant investments made by the network in recent years, in addition to the increase in financial expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled R$59.8 million between April and June, a year-on-year drop of 14.4%. Net revenue, in turn, grew 3.3% in the same period, totaling R$817.5 million.

Petz’s financial result in the second quarter was negative at R$16.167 million, compared to revenue of R$376 thousand recorded in the same period in 2023.

According to Petz, the negative result can be explained, mainly, by the marking to market of the derivative (swap) linked to the dollar financing line, raised in March 2023, with a negative impact (non-cash) of R$ 12.4 million.

In addition, the financial result was also negatively impacted by the increase in net debt of R$50.1 million, mainly due to the share buyback made in 2023, the company reported in the release accompanying the results.

The company ended the second quarter of the year with a net debt of R$10.7 million, which represents a leverage of 0 times the adjusted EBITDA of the last 12 months.