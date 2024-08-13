From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/13/2024 – 14:00

The Petz Group announced this Tuesday, the 13th, the opening, next Saturday, the 17th, of a wholesale pet products store in São Paulo.

The 1,000m² store is a pilot project, and should offer discounts of up to 40%, depending on the volume of purchases, says the group’s statement.

According to the company, the new unit seeks to serve a customer profile that is not currently in the Petz stores base, such as owners with a large number of animals, mainly dogs and cats, who need to purchase larger quantities of food, pharmaceuticals, hygiene and cleaning products, among other items.

Another target audience is customers looking for lower prices, which is why Atacado Pet will also have an outlet selling products that may be discontinued, and which will be offered with greater discounts.

The store is located on Marginal Tietê (Rua Guarantã, 519 – Pari), the same location as the first Petz Marginal store, and will be open every day from 8 am to 10 pm.