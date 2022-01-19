Cats, dogs and other pets will be included in the law on mandatory labeling and registration of animals. As Vladimir Burmatov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, told Izvestiya, the Ministry of Agriculture will prepare appropriate amendments to the bill “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation in Part of Improving the Legal Regulation of Relations in the Field of Veterinary Medicine”.

This document introduces the concepts of marking and accounting of animals in Russia into the legislation. Back in November last year, it was submitted by the government to the State Duma. However, in the current edition, it concerns only farm animals. The fact that this will be corrected is stated in the answer of the Ministry of Agriculture to the deputy who addressed this issue to the Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev.

“The Ministry of Agriculture is the responsible executor on the list of presidential instructions on the formation of a responsible attitude towards animals in society dated May 15, 2021, according to which it is necessary to make changes to the legislation that provide for keeping records of pets,” the document, which is available to Izvestia “.

“Now we receive a lot of requests from citizens who are interested in where cats and dogs disappeared from the bill. But people are waiting for their registration most of all, because there are a lot of lost animals, which, if identified, would be easier to find. It is also impossible to hold negligent owners responsible for a discarded pet, ”Vladimir Burmatov told Izvestia.

According to him, these amendments will be introduced by the second reading of the document. Meanwhile, consideration in the first will be held on January 26, the State Duma said.

