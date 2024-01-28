Pet owners forced to be separated from their own animals in crisis situations, including those who are victims of domestic violence, suffer from a lack of support services needed to protect them.

These are the findings of a new analysis of 27 years of international research that reveals the increased risks to both safety and psychological well-being when people face the threat of forced separation from their pets.

The results of the study were published in the journal Anthrozoös.

Why do you suffer so much when you are separated from your pets?

The findings provide important insights into addressing challenges arising from domestic violence, homelessness or natural disasters that can threaten the bond between humans and their pets. The new study was conducted in Australia by James Cook Ph.D. University. candidate Jasmine Montgomery and associate professors Janice Lloyd and Zhanming Liang,

“Our findings reveal that strong emotional attachment between people and pets can result in vulnerability for both in circumstances where this bond is threatened,” explains lead author Montgomery.

“When people are forced apart in the context of a crisis situation, such as a natural disaster, homelessness or domestic violence, this can result in psychological distress and risks to their health, well-being and safety : “Unfortunately, the review also confirmed that a common outcome for pets in cases of domestic violence was abuse and/or death.”

The research team examined 42 studies on human-animal bonding and separation situations in scenarios involving domestic violence, homelessness and natural disasters.

Montgomery said their findings highlight concern about the safety and well-being of pets and a lack of support are key factors that make people reluctant to flee their home when they are victims of domestic violence.

“In many cases of domestic violence, there is evidence to suggest that people will delay leaving their relationship to protect their pet,” she said.

“This often happens because there is a lack of shelter or boarding places that can accommodate pets, or there is a lack of trust in formal support systems that they will not be separated from their pet.

“In cases where threats are made to pets, victims can be lured back by the offender, which also poses a significant risk to their safety.”

Natural disasters were equally challenging, with the potential for a person to return for pets during a time of danger or stay behind to protect them, putting themselves and others at risk.

Significantly, the review found that human “superiority” and inequalities over who is responsible for the welfare of pets are embedded in systemic support for people and their pets who need help during a crisis.

Montgomery said a shift in mindset is needed to take into account the needs of pets, and the complexities they bring, when it comes to planning for crisis situations and providing services that support victims in these times.

“People are often expected to choose human interests over animal interests at all costs, without considering the shared human-animal bond,” he said.

“What we need to start doing is taking our pets and their value very seriously. And, as a collective in the community, share that responsibility and place the needs of animals in those areas of policy development, legislation, service provision and housing to help prevent unacceptable outcomes such as animal abuse or death.”

To mitigate the risks associated with forced separation, the team identified several key recommendations, including:

Incorporate questions about pets into services that help women who are victims of domestic violence seek shelter; provide housing for women, children and pets together; and growing collaboration with services that can help with animals.

Improve evacuation plans for natural disasters by including resources such as transportation and shelters that accommodate both people and their animals.

Ensure the availability of pet-friendly accommodation for people experiencing homelessness.

This latest study constitutes a crucial resource for professionals and organizations addressing the challenges posed by forced separation, providing a comprehensive overview of the human-animal bond and its impact on individuals in vulnerable situations.

However, the authors highlight some limitations of the study, including the focus on English-language peer-reviewed articles, which may overlook diverse cultural perspectives, and the complexity of animal-related keywords that may lead to the omission of relevant articles .

Evidence shows that support services for humans and pets should be integrated to avoid people having to abandon their pets in a time of crisis. Raising them often results in better health outcomes for both the owner and the animal.

Sonya McDowall, Ph.D. student presenting her research at the Big Hairy People & Pets Summit and Workshops held October 10-14 on the Gold Coast, wants policymakers to understand the positive outcomes documented when human support services work with animal support services.

“It's convenient for the community and people are healthier if they can keep their animals during a time of crisis,” Sonya McDowall said.

“The social, physical and economic factors that impact human health can easily spill over to pets and companion animals.”

A 2020 survey by Domestic Violence NSW found that 42% of respondents said victim-survivors delayed leaving the offender for more than 12 months due to barriers to accessing support related to their pets.

A recent US survey showed that 91% of people experienced some degree of financial stress in the past year related to the cost of pet care.

In Australia, the social return on investment for programs that support people in crisis to help keep their pet is $8.21 for every dollar invested

Even before the cost of living and rental market crisis, a study in the United States found that between 35.1% and 42.1% of participants abandoned their pet due to moving because the owner did not It allowed pets.

Studies have shown that between 26% and 71% of female pet guardians who experienced family violence reported that the perpetrator seriously harmed or killed the pet.

Reportedly, 48% of domestic violence victims are hesitant to escape their domestic violence environment because they are worried about what will happen to the family pet.

18%-48% of domestic violence survivors have delayed entering a domestic violence shelter due to welfare concerns for their pet they had to abandon.

Foodbank Australia's 2022 Hunger Report highlighted that over half a million people in Australia are struggling with the cost of food; of this population 67% have pets. This posed a challenge for pet owners: studies reported that between 30% and 50% of participants said that having access to low-cost or free pet food would prevent them from abandoning their pet .